Valorant fans upset over Pokimane getting to co-stream VCT Masters while dicey doesn't

Valorant fans are questioning the eligibility criteria for co-streaming the Champions Tour 2021 Masters matches after Imane “Pokimane” Anys was selected whilst Quan “dicey” Tran was left out.

Stage 1 of the Masters of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 kicked off on March 11th and will conclude on March 21st. The tournament will be held between the top 8 teams qualifying from the Stage 1 Challengers.

Fans and esports enthusiasts are quite excited about the event.

Valorant even officially announced the four Twitch co-streamers and four YouTube co-streamers for the Masters. However, fans were left disappointed that dicey wasn’t selected to be a co-streamer for the tournament.

Dicey over Pokimane

Dicey is currently an inactive player for 100 Thieves. Fans were surprised and enraged to see the American excluded from the list of official co-streamers.

Unlucky boys not allowed to watch party masters, didn't get approval :( — Quan | 100T (@diceyzx) March 11, 2021

Previously, Dicey has co-streamed several Valorant tournaments, including the Stage 1 North America Challengers of VCT.

Whilst dicey’s 53.1k followers on Twitch may not be as impressive as Tyler “Ninja” Blevins’s 16.8m, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek’s 9.1m, Ali “Myth” Kabbani’s 7.3m, or Pokimane’s 7.4m followers, he boasts a tightly knit and dedicated viewer segment very much interested in his analytic and fun approach to matches.

Fans were understandably enraged over the choice of co-streamers. Many people assume that Riot Games chose Pokimane over dicey to reach a bigger audience and redirect the “analysis interested audience” to the official broadcast.

Super interested in Riot Games criteria for being able to co stream big events like Valorant Masters.



Big names like Shroud Ninja Myth and Pokimane get to, while pros like Dicey get denied. Can only hope more peeps get access as time goes on. pic.twitter.com/U18qmuDnC5 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) March 11, 2021

Poki? Really? Y’all already picked Ninja to spread Valorant to more people. Should’ve given Poki’s spot for a pro player that could give more insight to plays. — huynh is my dad (@SwagLordFrIaR) March 11, 2021

Screw this, if @diceyzx isn't going to cast this I'll just watch the 100T matches and that's it. They really gave a spot to poki??? What she gonna cast?? ''Ohh that was a nice round, aww nice try, aww unlucky, gg"?????? Ruined Turney..... — Erebus 🐍 (@Mirlo__) March 11, 2021

So ur letting two people who aren’t even streaming the first matches allowed to broadcast the event. But ur not letting other streamers like dicey stream? Are they scheduled to watch certain matches or are they just not watching? Makes a lot of sense kapp. — dawgsta (@dawgsta_) March 11, 2021

advertisment bro. thats how it works. she has a much bigger audience who could potentially come back to esports. its all about the reach. pretty easy to understand. — Mike Lindhagen (@MichaLindhagen) March 11, 2021

GIVE DICEY THE RIGHT TO CO-STREAM A WATCH PARTY TOO!!! Atleast he was entertaining and would talk stuff about game? — yeet (@introvertismmmm) March 12, 2021

im not even going to say why not dicey but get someone who at least understands the game not poki — Gon (@Gon_JJK) March 11, 2021

Sad to see @diceyzx not on the list. The energy he brought to his previous watch parties were tremendous and most importantly fun to watch. — LordGrim0032 (@grim0032) March 11, 2021

Bruh Myth and Shroud, are like the only 2 people viable on this image. Ninja only covered the First Strike finals and Pokimane doesn’t even care about Valorant esports. LET DICEY WATCH MY GUY — Yukari (@yukari_sfv) March 12, 2021

However, on March 11th, the first day of Stage 1 of the VCT Masters, two of the four co-streamers failed to stream the event. Both Myth and Shroud streamed and boasted a very healthy number of viewers, but Pokimane and Ninja were unable to broadcast.

Valorant Masters

The Stage 1 Valorant Masters of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 sees clashes between the top teams from Challengers 1, 2, and 3.

The top eight qualifying rosters of each region will be facing each other to score VCT 2021 Circuit Points, which will then determine the participants for the final Champions tournament.

We didn't lie about NA having the best talent. Check out the casters and analysts we have lined up for #VCTMastersNA. SHEESH! pic.twitter.com/GjarbFe0Yq — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) March 9, 2021

With #VCTMastersNA starting today, we are thrilled to announce that @TSM_Myth, @Ninja, @pokimanelol and @shroud are the featured co-streamers for this event on Twitch. pic.twitter.com/gfkryv1aUG — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) March 11, 2021

We’re not stopping there. You can also catch all of the #VCTMastersNA action with the guys over at @PlatChatPodcast on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/DmsTLS2iPi — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) March 11, 2021

Riot had also officially announced the qualifying teams, broadcast schedule, on-air talent, and co-streamers for Twitch and YouTube for VCT Stage 1 Masters North America.

Hopefully, the publisher will allow dicey to co-stream the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 1 Masters North America based on community feedback.