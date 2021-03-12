Valorant fans upset over Pokimane getting to co-stream VCT Masters while dicey doesn't

Valorant fans are questioning the eligibility criteria for co-streaming the Champions Tour 2021 Masters matches after Imane “Pokimane” Anys was selected whilst Quan “dicey” Tran was left out.
Stage 1 of the Masters of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 kicked off on March 11th and will conclude on March 21st. The tournament will be held between the top 8 teams qualifying from the Stage 1 Challengers.
Fans and esports enthusiasts are quite excited about the event.
Valorant even officially announced the four Twitch co-streamers and four YouTube co-streamers for the Masters. However, fans were left disappointed that dicey wasn’t selected to be a co-streamer for the tournament.
Dicey over Pokimane
Dicey is currently an inactive player for 100 Thieves. Fans were surprised and enraged to see the American excluded from the list of official co-streamers.
Previously, Dicey has co-streamed several Valorant tournaments, including the Stage 1 North America Challengers of VCT.
Whilst dicey’s 53.1k followers on Twitch may not be as impressive as Tyler “Ninja” Blevins’s 16.8m, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek’s 9.1m, Ali “Myth” Kabbani’s 7.3m, or Pokimane’s 7.4m followers, he boasts a tightly knit and dedicated viewer segment very much interested in his analytic and fun approach to matches.
Fans were understandably enraged over the choice of co-streamers. Many people assume that Riot Games chose Pokimane over dicey to reach a bigger audience and redirect the “analysis interested audience” to the official broadcast.
However, on March 11th, the first day of Stage 1 of the VCT Masters, two of the four co-streamers failed to stream the event. Both Myth and Shroud streamed and boasted a very healthy number of viewers, but Pokimane and Ninja were unable to broadcast.
Valorant Masters
The Stage 1 Valorant Masters of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 sees clashes between the top teams from Challengers 1, 2, and 3.
The top eight qualifying rosters of each region will be facing each other to score VCT 2021 Circuit Points, which will then determine the participants for the final Champions tournament.
Riot had also officially announced the qualifying teams, broadcast schedule, on-air talent, and co-streamers for Twitch and YouTube for VCT Stage 1 Masters North America.
Hopefully, the publisher will allow dicey to co-stream the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 1 Masters North America based on community feedback.