Valorant Game Changers Championship 2023: Teams, schedule, live results, and more

After a year of neck-to-neck competition on regional stages, the final stage of the Valorant Game Changers series is here. The winner of this tournament will be declared the World Champion for the year 2023. The event will take place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, from November 28, 2023, to December 3, 2023.

Eight teams consisting of some of the most talented women in Valorant from different regions across the world (North America, Brazil, LATAM, EMEA, APAC, and East Asia) have secured their spot in this tournament by winning major regional events and collecting the most circuit points.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about the Valorant Game Changers Championship 2023.

Valorant Game Changers Championship 2023: Teams

All qualified teams for Valorant Game Changers Championship 2023 (Image via Riot Games)

The participating teams in this year's tournament are:

Evil Geniuses (NA)

Shopify Rebellion (NA)

BBL Queens (EMEA)

G2 Gozen (EMEA)

Team Liquid Brazil (BR)

Visa KRU Blaze (LATAM)

Team SMG (APAC)

EDward Gaming Super Empowerment (EA)

Valorant Game Changers Championship 2023: Format and schedule

Format

The eight qualified teams will be placed in a double-elimination bracket, with all matches but the Grand Finals being best-of-three. Teams from the same region will be placed at the opposite ends of the bracket. Those that lose two matches will be knocked out of the tournament.

Schedule

Event schedule for Valorant Game Changers Championship 2023 (Image via Riot Games)

Day 1: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

M1 - Team Liquid Brazil vs. G2 Gozen - 9 am PST / 6 pm CET / 10:30 pm IST / 2 am JST (next day)

M2 - Evil Geniuses vs. Team SMG - 12 pm PST / 9 pm CET / 1:30 am IST (next day) / 5 am JST (next day)

Day 2: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

M3 - EDward Gaming Super Empowerment vs. Shopify Rebellion - 9 am PST / 6 pm CET / 10:30 pm IST / 2 am JST (next day)

M4 - BBL Queens vs. Visa KRU Blaze - 12 pm PST / 9 pm CET / 1:30 am IST (next day) / 5 am JST (next day)

M5 - Winner of M1 vs. Winner of M2 - 3 pm PST / 12 am CET (next day) / 4:30 am IST (next day) / 8 am JST (next day)

Day 3: Thursday, November 30, 2023

M6 - Loser of M1 vs. Loser of M2 - 9 am PST / 6 pm CET / 10:30 pm IST / 2 am JST (next day)

M7 - Loser of M3 vs. Loser of M4 - 12 pm PST / 9 pm CET / 1:30 am IST (next day) / 5 am JST (next day)

M8 - Winner of M3 vs. Winner of M4 - 3 pm PST / 12 am CET (next day) / 4:30 am IST (next day) / 8 am JST (next day)

Day 4: Friday, December 1, 2023

M9 - Winner of M7 vs. Loser of M5 - 9 am PST / 6 pm CET / 10:30 pm IST / 2 am JST (next day)

M10 - Winner of M6 vs. Loser of M8 - 12 pm PST / 9 pm CET / 1:30 am IST (next day) / 5 am JST (next day)

M11 - Winner of M5 vs. Winner of M8 - 3 pm PST / 12 am CET (next day) / 4:30 am IST (next day) / 8 am JST (next day)

M12 - Winner of M9 vs. Winner of M10 - 9 am PST / 6 pm CET / 10:30 pm IST / 2 am JST (next day)

M13 - Loser of M11 vs. Winner of M12 - 12 pm PST / 9 pm CET / 1:30 am IST (next day) / 5 am JST (next day)

Day 5: Saturday, December 3, 2023

Grand Finals - 9 am PST / 6 pm CET / 10:30 pm IST / 2 am JST (next day)

Valorant Game Changers Championship 2023: Where to watch

You can watch all the matches on Valorant esports' official Twitch and YouTube channels. Here are the respective links:

You can collect Valorant Game Changers Championship 2023 drops from both of these platforms as long as your Riot Account is connected to them. The offerings up for grabs this year are the "Louder" title and the "Game Changers Trophy" gun buddy.