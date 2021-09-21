Valorant Go! Vol. 2 skin bundle: Release date, price, and more

New Valorant Go! Vol. 2, set to arrive with the upcoming patch 3.06, was recently datamined.

Riot Games has been launching amazing weapon skins for Valorant and has maintained strong post-launch content support for the live service game. From the cyberpunk-inspired Glitchpop I & II and the Second World War arsenal in Infantry to the Victorian era steampunk-themed Magepunk, Riot has developed some truly amazing weapon skins.

The Go! Vol. 2 is a sequel to the original Go! Vol. 1, which was inspired by the Japanese anime art style.

Valorant Go! Vol. 2 prices and release date

Valorant Go! Vol 2 consists of five weapon skins, each depicting one of the Valorant agents in the Japanese anime art style.

For the Go! Vol. 1, the developers at Riot Games used an interesting perspective shift technology, which caused the image to always point towards the player, rather than just be a two-dimensional image. The same perspective shifting technology will be returning with Go! Vol. 2.

Let’s take a look at all of the bundle prices and the individual prices as well.

Valorant Go! Vol. 2 Bundle (8,700 VP)

Weapon Skins

Go! Vol. 2 Classic (Viper) - 1,775 VP

Go! Vol. 2 Vandal (Phoenix) - 1,775 VP

Go! Vol. 2 Ares (Raze) - 1,775 VP

Go! Vol. 2 Operator (Sova) - 1,775 VP

Go! Vol. 2 Melee (Yoru) - 3,550 VP

Gun Buddies

Go! Vol. 2 Viper Gun Buddy - 475 VP

Go! Vol. 2 Phoenix Gun Buddy - 475 VP

Go! Vol. 2 Raze Gun Buddy - 475 VP

Go! Vol. 2 Sova Gun Buddy - 475 VP

Go! Vol. 2 Yoru Gun Buddy - 475 VP

Player Cards

Go! Vol. 2 Viper Player Card - 375 VP

Go! Vol. 2 Phoenix Player Card - 375 VP

Go! Vol. 2 Raze Player Card - 375 VP

Go! Vol. 2 Sova Player Card - 375 VP

Go! Vol. 2 Yoru Player Card - 375 VP

Sprays

Go! Vol. 2 Viper Spray - 325 VP

Go! Vol. 2 Phoenix Spray - 325 VP

Go! Vol. 2 Raze Spray- 325 VP

Go! Vol. 2 Sova Spray- 325 VP

Go! Vol. 2 Yoru Spray- 325 VP

Riot Games is yet to officially confirm the release date of Go! Vol. 2, but it is expected to arrive with the upcoming patch 3.06.

