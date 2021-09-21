Valorant Go! Vol. 2 skin bundle: Release date, price, and more

New Valorant Go! Vol. 2, set to arrive with the upcoming patch 3.06, was recently datamined.
Riot Games has been launching amazing weapon skins for Valorant and has maintained strong post-launch content support for the live service game. From the cyberpunk-inspired Glitchpop I & II and the Second World War arsenal in Infantry to the Victorian era steampunk-themed Magepunk, Riot has developed some truly amazing weapon skins.
The Go! Vol. 2 is a sequel to the original Go! Vol. 1, which was inspired by the Japanese anime art style.
Valorant Go! Vol. 2 prices and release date
Valorant Go! Vol 2 consists of five weapon skins, each depicting one of the Valorant agents in the Japanese anime art style.
For the Go! Vol. 1, the developers at Riot Games used an interesting perspective shift technology, which caused the image to always point towards the player, rather than just be a two-dimensional image. The same perspective shifting technology will be returning with Go! Vol. 2.
Let’s take a look at all of the bundle prices and the individual prices as well.
Valorant Go! Vol. 2 Bundle (8,700 VP)
Weapon Skins
- Go! Vol. 2 Classic (Viper) - 1,775 VP
- Go! Vol. 2 Vandal (Phoenix) - 1,775 VP
- Go! Vol. 2 Ares (Raze) - 1,775 VP
- Go! Vol. 2 Operator (Sova) - 1,775 VP
- Go! Vol. 2 Melee (Yoru) - 3,550 VP
Gun Buddies
- Go! Vol. 2 Viper Gun Buddy - 475 VP
- Go! Vol. 2 Phoenix Gun Buddy - 475 VP
- Go! Vol. 2 Raze Gun Buddy - 475 VP
- Go! Vol. 2 Sova Gun Buddy - 475 VP
- Go! Vol. 2 Yoru Gun Buddy - 475 VP
Player Cards
- Go! Vol. 2 Viper Player Card - 375 VP
- Go! Vol. 2 Phoenix Player Card - 375 VP
- Go! Vol. 2 Raze Player Card - 375 VP
- Go! Vol. 2 Sova Player Card - 375 VP
- Go! Vol. 2 Yoru Player Card - 375 VP
Sprays
- Go! Vol. 2 Viper Spray - 325 VP
- Go! Vol. 2 Phoenix Spray - 325 VP
- Go! Vol. 2 Raze Spray- 325 VP
- Go! Vol. 2 Sova Spray- 325 VP
- Go! Vol. 2 Yoru Spray- 325 VP
Also Read
Riot Games is yet to officially confirm the release date of Go! Vol. 2, but it is expected to arrive with the upcoming patch 3.06.
Teams qualified for Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin have been announced! Check out here!