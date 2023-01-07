Valorant Gridcrash skin collection: All levels, variants, weapons, and more

Valorant's Episode 6 is titled Revelation, and its first Act is set to be released on January 10. This upcoming update will bring a plethora of new content to the game, including a fresh map titled Lotus for players to explore and multiple cosmetics like the Gridcrash collection.

A fresh Battlepass (BP) will be made available in Episode 6 Act 1, offering the community a chance to unlock unique skins, sprays, and other cosmetic items as they progress through the tiers. Gridcrash is an exclusive cosmetic line that will be part of it in the new season.

All details about Gridcrash in Valorant

The Gridcrash collection features retro cyberpunk-styled basic cosmetics that have neon colors added to them. The skin line is based on a central theme involving a bike rider with a helmet navigating through a city at night with the skyline visible in the background.

This aesthetic is quite appealing and is likely to attract a significant portion of the game's playerbase, even though there are no additional variations available regarding the collection's theme. Overall, the Gridcrash skin line has a pleasing design that looks quite edgy. Players who are into the cyberpunk scene will absolutely love the cosmetics.

Gridcrash Ghost Skin (Image via Riot Games)

The skins are not expected to have any special animations, VFX, finishers, or upgradeable variants. That said, they may feature some unique SFX, as has been the case with cosmetics in previous Valorant Battlepasses. The Gridcrash collection features four weapon skins. They are:

Ghost

Stinger

Bulldog

Judge

All of these will be made available in the new Episode's Battlepass. The Episode 6 Act 1 BP is a highly anticipated subscription service in Valorant, as it will provide access to a wide variety of cosmetic items for a relatively low price. These include skins for weapons and other in-game objects, sprays, and even some customization options.

To access the Gridcrash skins and purchase the Battlepass, players will need to spend 1,000 VP. The BP contains 55 tiers of missions, with each offering a single-item reward.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



Watch now: From darkness, revelation. Join us for Episode 6: REVELATION–kicking off Jan 10, 2023.Watch now: riot.com/3Cl4aeT From darkness, revelation. Join us for Episode 6: REVELATION–kicking off Jan 10, 2023. Watch now: riot.com/3Cl4aeT https://t.co/xZnP6cxkxR

The Battlepass also gives players the opportunity to unlock exclusive content — like the Gridcrash bundle — that can only be obtained through progression. The fresh BP is expected to go live with the launch of the new Episode 6 Act 1 on January 10, 2023. Players can then look forward to grinding through the tiers to get the featured skins.

The BP offers a great way for players to show off their style and personality within the game, and the upcoming Act 1 Episode 6 rewards are sure to be met with excitement. Moreover, the new season in Valorant is expected to bring a ton of changes to the game's meta. This is a good thing as the title has been around since 2020 and needs alterations to its gameplay from time to time.

Poll : 0 votes