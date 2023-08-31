Valorant guide: Best Deadlock setups and lineups on Sunset

A Norwegian operative named Deadlock is the latest addition to the Sentinel-class in Riot Games' Valorant. After her release, many players from the community thought that she would make an impact in the stereotypical Sentinel meta. But as of now, she remains quite an underrated and less-picked Agent, and Killjoy is still ruling the Sentinel meta. Although, on the bright side, she is still the only one from the class that Riot hasn’t nerfed.

She might be quite unpopular in this class, but she has the potential to create chaos in the defense and the attack phase. After the release of the new map, Sunset, Riot has provided an opportunity to show her real potential by using her modern nanotech kit.

Deadlock’s Barrier Mesh (E) ability usage on Sunset in Valorant

Players can use this ability to block off certain areas of the maps in Valorant to delay their adversaries. It would be annoying for the adversaries to destroy Deadlock's Barrier Mesh after Riot nerfed the number of bullets in Vandal, resulting in fewer bullets in the magazine.

While attacking, these are the places that Deadlock can block with her Barrier Mesh kit:

1) A-alley

Barrier Mesh position in A-alley (Image via Riot Games)

2) A-link

Barrier Mesh position in A-link (Image via Riot Games)

3) B-boba

Barrier Mesh position in B-boba (Image via Riot Games)

4) B-boba to Market entrance

Barrier Mesh position in B-boba to Market entrance(Image via Riot Games)

Controlling the mid is very essential for most of the maps in Valorant, and Sunset is no exception.

1) B-market to mid entrance

B-market to mid-entrance (Image via Riot Games)

2) Mid-top

Barrier Mesh position in Mid -top (Image via Riot Games)

3) Mid-tiles

Barrier Mesh position in mid tiles (Image via Riot Games)

While defending the bomb sites, here are the places in which Deadlock's Barrier Meshes will be effective:

1) A-main

Barrier Mesh position in A-main (Image via Riot Games)

2) A-main aggressive

Barrier Mesh position in A-main aggressive (Image via Riot Games)

3) A-elbow

Barrier Mesh position in A-elbow (Image via Riot Games)

4) B-main

Barrier Mesh position in B-main (Image via Riot Games)

5) B-main aggressive

Barrier Mesh position in B-main aggressive (Image via Riot Games)

6) B-market to B-site

Barrier Mesh position in B-market to B-site (Image via Riot Games)

Deadlock's Sonic Sensor (Q) ability usage on Sunset in Valorant

In Valorant, Deadlock's Sonic Sensor works whenever there is any sound queue from the enemy team. Placing it in such areas where adversaries might make a sound makes it more effective. When attacking, players can use it to hold flankers, but they can utilize this device the most when defending.

So, here are some areas where Deadlock can place her Sonic Sensors while on defense:

In A-Site:

1) A-site entrance

Sonic Sensor position in A-site entrance (Image via Riot Games)

2) A-site box

Sonic Sensor position in A-site box (Image via Riot Games)

3) A-elbow entrance

Sonic Sensor position in A-elbow entrance (Image via Riot Games)

To control the mid area, players can use these Sonic Sensor lineups in Valorant:

1) Top mid-entrance

Sonic Sensor position in Top-mid entrance (Image via Riot Games)

In B-Site:

1) B-main entrance

Sonic Sensor position in B-main entrance (Image via Riot Games)

2) B-site stairs

Sonic Sensor position in B-site stairs (Image via Riot Games)

3) B-market

Sonic Sensor position in B-market entrance (Image via Riot Games)

4) B-boba entrance

Sonic Sensor position in B-boba entrance (Image via Riot Games)

Deadlock’s Ultimate Annihilation (X) usage on Sunset in Valorant

Deadlock's ultimate ability, Annihilation, is a little bit tricky, but not that hard to use compared to the other Agents in this category in Valorant. Players just have to aim in the direction of enemies or they can bounce it off a wall in their surroundings.

However, players must remember they will get limited time to use the ultimate once it activates. So, they must be careful about its usage because it costs seven ultimate points to produce this lethal ability.

