Valorant guide: Best Deadlock setups and lineups on Sunset

A Norwegian operative named Deadlock is the latest addition to the Sentinel-class in Riot Games' Valorant. After her release, many players from the community thought that she would make an impact in the stereotypical Sentinel meta. But as of now, she remains quite an underrated and less-picked Agent, and Killjoy is still ruling the Sentinel meta. Although, on the bright side, she is still the only one from the class that Riot hasn’t nerfed.
She might be quite unpopular in this class, but she has the potential to create chaos in the defense and the attack phase. After the release of the new map, Sunset, Riot has provided an opportunity to show her real potential by using her modern nanotech kit.
Deadlock’s Barrier Mesh (E) ability usage on Sunset in Valorant
Players can use this ability to block off certain areas of the maps in Valorant to delay their adversaries. It would be annoying for the adversaries to destroy Deadlock's Barrier Mesh after Riot nerfed the number of bullets in Vandal, resulting in fewer bullets in the magazine.
While attacking, these are the places that Deadlock can block with her Barrier Mesh kit:
1) A-alley
2) A-link
3) B-boba
4) B-boba to Market entrance
Controlling the mid is very essential for most of the maps in Valorant, and Sunset is no exception.
1) B-market to mid entrance
2) Mid-top
3) Mid-tiles
While defending the bomb sites, here are the places in which Deadlock's Barrier Meshes will be effective:
1) A-main
2) A-main aggressive
3) A-elbow
4) B-main
5) B-main aggressive
6) B-market to B-site
Deadlock's Sonic Sensor (Q) ability usage on Sunset in Valorant
In Valorant, Deadlock's Sonic Sensor works whenever there is any sound queue from the enemy team. Placing it in such areas where adversaries might make a sound makes it more effective. When attacking, players can use it to hold flankers, but they can utilize this device the most when defending.
So, here are some areas where Deadlock can place her Sonic Sensors while on defense:
- In A-Site:
1) A-site entrance
2) A-site box
3) A-elbow entrance
To control the mid area, players can use these Sonic Sensor lineups in Valorant:
1) Top mid-entrance
- In B-Site:
1) B-main entrance
2) B-site stairs
3) B-market
4) B-boba entrance
Deadlock’s Ultimate Annihilation (X) usage on Sunset in Valorant
Deadlock's ultimate ability, Annihilation, is a little bit tricky, but not that hard to use compared to the other Agents in this category in Valorant. Players just have to aim in the direction of enemies or they can bounce it off a wall in their surroundings.
However, players must remember they will get limited time to use the ultimate once it activates. So, they must be careful about its usage because it costs seven ultimate points to produce this lethal ability.
For more guides on Deadlock in Valorant, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.