Valorant Holomoku bundle: Release date, weapons, price, and more

After the Mystbloom collection expired from the in-game store, the Valorant Holomoku bundle replaced it. Players can purchase the bundle from the store to give their weapons a new and fresh look. It is a Deluxe bundle that boasts a Hawaiian theme, hence those fond of the aforementioned culture should definitely add this bundle to their collection.

This article details the release date, price, and the featured weapon skins in the Valorant Holomoku bundle.

When is the Valorant Holomoku bundle releasing?

The Valorant Holomoku bundle has been released on May 23, 2024. Therefore, players wanting to add it to their collection can now do so. The release times along with the dates of the major regions are detailed in the following section:

America – May 22, 2024, at 5 pm PT

– May 22, 2024, at PT Europe – May 23, 2024, at 1 am BST

– May 23, 2024, at BST India – May 23, 2024, at 5:30 am IST

– May 23, 2024, at IST Korea – May 23, 2024, at 9 am KST

– May 23, 2024, at KST Japan – May 23, 2024, at 9 am JST

All weapons, variants, and items available in the Valorant Holomoku bundle

The Holomoku bundle features five weapon skins. The five weapons are:

Vandal

Frenzy

Bulldog

Outlaw

Melee (Kaimana)

Each weapon skin of this bundle has two variants, which are as follows:

Green (Default)

(Default) Blue (Deep Sea)

The default variant boats a wooden aura from the weapon, while the visual effects on the second variant, Deep Sea, look like it is underwater.

Apart from the weapon skins, there are a couple of accessory items included in the bundle. The items are:

Holomoku Player Card

Holomoku Gun Buddy

What is the price of the Valorant Holomoku bundle?

The Holomoku bundle in Valorant costs 5,100 VP (Valorant Points). As it is considered a Deluxe collection, you can purchase each weapon skin of this bundle by spending 1,275 VP. Apart from all the skins, the Melee skin costs 2,550 VP when bought separately from the bundle.

As usual, you will acquire the Melee skins and the accessories for free if you purchase the whole bundle. When purchased separately, the Player Card and Gun Buddy cost 375 VP and 475 VP, respectively.

