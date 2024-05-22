Despite devs disagreeing, fans want this Valorant Outlaw skin in the game

Players have been requesting the developers at Riot Games to add a Valorant Outlaw skin since the weapon's debut in Episode 8 Act 1. In the Valorant May dev update, the Art Director, Sean Marino, and the cosmetics Product Manager, Preeti Khanolkar talked about adding a high-tier Outlaw skin when Sean jokingly said they would add a Smite Outlaw in the game. As the Smite bundle has been a Night Market meme for a couple of years, the players want the skin to be a part of the game.

Following the release of the Valorant May Dev Update, Preeti Khanolkar posted on X about the potential Smite Outlaw skin, which garnered quite a lot of traction on the platform.

An X user @Motweets130 commented on the post that someone should get Sean off X or the players might end up getting a Smite 2.0 bundle.

Another user, @Yehty_, expressed that they should add the Valorant Outlaw skin for the laughs.

@DrNoL, another user, stated that they would like a green Smite Outlaw skin to be added to the game.

A Valorant player @RedSilenceYt expressed their vexation, saying that the Smite meme won't stop.

User @Spirit_Eddie suggested an excellent idea, stating the developers should bring the Ronin skinline back with a Valorant Outlaw skin.

While other players went along with the meme, X user @goel_krish303 suggested that a Smite 2.0 bundle with premium animations and more will catch everyone off-guard:

Next Valorant Outlaw skin might be a pink one

Previously, the Riot Games developers in charge of Valorant skins said that there would be more pink skins added to the game. As the latest skin bundle, Mystbloom, is growing in popularity among players, the developers have commented that it won't be the last pink bundle that players will receive in Valorant.

In the recent May Dev Update, Riot said that a new Outlaw skin is in the making and will be added to the game in the coming months. While it is not confirmed what the upcoming Outlaw skin's theme or design will be, there is a possibility that it will be a pink skin.

