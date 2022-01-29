How to claim Wayfinder Shorty skin in Valorant through Prime Gaming?

Valorant players can now get the free Wayfinder Shorty skin through Prime Gaming if they have an Amazon Prime subscription.

The developers have often come up with attractive skin designs for in-game weapons. Some are free while others are premium and have to be purchased from the in-game store. Players can also obtain free skins by completing the agent contract.

There is one more method players can use to earn free in-game rewards, but it requires an Amazon Prime subscription.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Don't get caught out of position. Grab the Wayfinder Shorty skin. Available now through Prime Gaming: riot.com/3iGbeHf Don't get caught out of position. Grab the Wayfinder Shorty skin. Available now through Prime Gaming: riot.com/3iGbeHf https://t.co/aUjMSVnO4H

Wayfinder Shorty is the first-ever free weapon skin to drop in Amazon's Prime Gaming loot. The gold-and-silver lines over the jet-black body of the shotgun look close to the Chamber color theme.

How to get Wayfinder Shorty skin Gun Buddy for free in Valorant?

Amazon's Prime Gaming provides various in-game items to subscribers by connecting them to their accounts. Similarly, Valorant players can also earn exclusive in-game cosmetics if they have an Amazon Prime subscription.

Prime Gaming rewards can easily be earned by connecting one's Riot Games account to their Amazon Prime account. They can get various exclusive in-game items like sprays, player cards, gun buddies and weapon skins for free frequently.

To claim the free Prime Gaming loot, including Wayfinder Shorty, players first need to link their accounts via the process explained below:

Go to the Amazon's Prime Gaming website, and enter your Riot Games ID. You will be redirected to the Prime Gaming page. Now, you can grab all the loot.

To redeem the rewards, players need to stay logged in to their Prime Gaming account before carrying out these steps:

Click on "Claim Now" near the reward. Open Valorant. Go to the "Collections" tab and and equip the skin.

The Wayfinder Shorty skin will be added to the player's collection and can be used in the game.

Those without a subscription can sign up for a free 30-day trial. Unfortunately, players from regions that do not have access to Prime Gaming, including India, are unable to redeem or enjoy the loot.

