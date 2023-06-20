Valorant: How to master Chamber in 2023

Chamber, Agent 18, in Valorant is a Sentinel. Despite being from this agent category, he was mostly used as a Duelist-Sentinel combination due to his teleport mechanic. Upon release, he was being used everywhere. Since then, with a couple of nerfs, he was sadly rendered useless, but many players have been waiting to see him make a comeback in the professional scene.

With instant teleports and two amazing custom guns, his abilities are unique but straightforward in Valorant. A good Chamber player can easily dominate every aspect of the game.

All abilities of Chamber in Valorant

Rendezvous (E) – Free Signature Ability

Place an anchor on the ground. Press E again to teleport back to that anchor while staying within range of it.

Trademark (C) – 200 credits

Place an alarm bot on the ground. When enemies get within range, it creates a slow area around them after a short delay.

Headhunter – 150 credits per bullet

Chamber equips a heavy pistol that has a scope. It can potentially one-shot enemies.

Tour de Force (X) – 8 ultimate points

He equips a powerful sniper rifle that creates a slow area around an enemy after killing them.

How to use Chamber in Valorant?

Rendezvous Mastery

Chamber’s Rendezvous is the sole reason players preferred this agent upon release. The ability is best used to get an early kill in a round and quickly get away to avoid getting traded. It can also be used to take high ground and play off angles for advantage in gun fights.

Trademark Mastery

Trademark detects enemy presence when they get too close. Use this while defending near choke points to detect enemies and delay their site executes. While attacking, your Trademark is best used to watch flank for your team.

Headhunter Mastery

Headhunter is quite simply an upgraded sheriff. With its insanely fast equip time, amazing accuracy, and one-shot kill potential, this is the best sidearm in Chamber’s possession. You can also potentially use it to get entries and immediately use Rendezvous to give your team the advantage.

Tour de Force Mastery

Again, quite simply, your ultimate is a better operator. It can kill opponents with one shot and create a lingering slow area to further delay enemy pushes. You can have an assault rifle and a sniper when your ultimate is active. One important factor to keep in mind is that the slow field created also affects you and your teammates, so it can be a double-edged sword at times.

Where to use Chamber?

At the moment, Chamber is not in a good place in Valorant. He gets outshined by most other agents in his role, which makes him one of the least-picked agents in the game right now.

Having said that, Chamber is not a map-specific agent. You can use him anywhere you like, and it is very clear that with a few buffs, he makes a comeback and can be the best agent in Valorant.

