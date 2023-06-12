Valorant: How to master Cypher in 2023

Cypher, Agent 5, belongs to the Sentinel class in Valorant. The intel expert from Morocco has been in the game since beta and is one of the most studied Agents in Valorant. Due to his ability to spy on enemies and “reveal their secrets,” Cypher has seen the topmost of ranks since launch. With the recent buffs to the Agent, he is now a viable option in multiple maps at the professional level.

Cypher can detect enemy locations, trap them or block their vision with his kit in the game. With the introduction of long Trapwires, one-way cages, and difficult-to-find camera locations, Cypher can easily dominate the battlefield if played properly.

All Cypher’s abilities in Valorant

Spycam (E) – Free Signature Ability

Cypher equips a camera that can be placed on walls. It can be used to watch over a portion of the map and mark enemies.

Trapwire (C) – 200 credits each

Places a tripwire at the targeted location. It goes covert on placement and stops enemies in their tracks if tripped.

Cyber Cage (Q) – 100 credits each

Cypher instantly places a marker in front of him. Activate it to create a cage that blocks vision. If enemies try to walk through when activated, it gives a sound cue.

Neural Theft (X) – 6 ultimate points

Hack enemy dead bodies to reveal the location of the remaining opponents. It uploads twice at an interval of two seconds.

How to use Cypher effectively in Valorant

You can use Cypher to anchor bomb sites and watch the flank for your team in Valorant. His Spycam can keep an eye over entire bomb sites at once. More importantly, you can gain information while remaining behind cover with effective camera placements.

Situationally, you can use your camera to clear corners or bait out hidden enemies. Spycam is quite useful in after-plant situations when trying to hold off retakes or players trying to defuse the spike.

Cypher’s Trapwire blocks choke points easily. While defending, you can place them at the entry points to catch enemies. Those caught by your Trapwires are marked and become easy targets.

While attacking, your Trapwires are excellent for stopping enemies trying to flank your team. It is important to remember that both Spycam and Trapwire can be destroyed. When that happens, you should quickly communicate it to your team.

Your Cyber Cages are makeshift smokes. You can use them to temporarily provide cover for you and your team. Occasionally, you can use them to cover your own sneaky maneuvers.

Beware of enemies trying to walk through your cages, as it will give a sound cue. Many Cypher enthusiasts in Valorant have discovered one-way Cyber Cages, which give the ultimate advantage in gunfights.

A trick used by many Cypher mains out there is to hide your Trapwires inside your cages. If your Trapwire catches enemies, you can activate your cage and kill the trapped enemy without the risk of getting traded. As a Cypher player, your setups are your strength. You can learn excellent hard-to-predict Spycam and Trapwire placements to effectively hold on to bomb sites.

Your ultimate is a game changer. It reveals vital information regarding enemy locations that your team can then play off of. You and your team can change your game plan accordingly and get easy round wins.

Where to play Cypher in Valorant ?

Cypher is most effectively played in Split and Haven. His capacity to hold multiple bomb sites simultaneously makes him the best Sentinel choice in these maps. Split has always been the Agent’s playground. Numerous ingenious Cypher setups have been developed on the map to make the most out of him.

The fact that Haven has three bomb sites makes Cypher extremely useful. Since his abilities do not require him to be in range, he can defend multiple spots at once with ease.

Cypher is currently one of the most balanced characters in the game. While it takes time to master him, once you do so, you can be a menace to face against.

