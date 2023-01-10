5 best Agents for defending on Valorant's new map Lotus

Valorant's Episode 6 Act 1 will be released on January 10. This will include a fresh Battle Pass, the return of a reworked Split, and the introduction of a new map named Lotus.

Riot Games continues to highlight India as Lotus is based in India's Western Ghats on Omega Earth. It has the aura of a landmark of historical significance in the Valorant universe.

Aside from Haven, this map will also have three locations. These sites will feature rotating doors, have an expansive surface area, and have more hidden spots and narrow passages with curves and corners.

Teams should have two Sentinels on the map, as there are three sites. Players are more likely to encounter lurkers. Defending will be hard on the map, and proper communication is mandatory.

Agents that will be useful in the defending rounds in the Valorant's new map

1) Killjoy

Killjoy is the third Sentinel introduced by Valorant, a German genius specializing in crowd control using gadgets, robotics, and technical wonders. Killjoy may use Alarmbot and Nanoswarm to deploy gadgets that search out and damage targets or detonate to cause damage while remaining hidden.

Her Turret is extremely useful if placed in a key or strategic location on the battlefield to damage adversaries in its range while diverting their attention.

Killjoy may be a vital asset for the defending side on the Lotus Map, as there are two access ways for the attackers to get to the A and B sites, and with KJ's gear, she will be able to occupy them for a while until her comrades arrive. Additionally, her ultimate can be used to retake sites or slow down enemy pushes.

2) Cypher

Cypher is one of the first Sentinels to become accessible in Valorant. His strategy is to ambush adversaries with numerous traps that stun, restrict, and impede enemies along their path.

Cypher will be an important component on Lotus since he can monitor two areas simultaneously and communicate the necessary information to his squad. His Spycam can track enemy movements. Lurkers will have difficulty flanking, and with the correct Trapwire and Cyber cage setup, he can easily slow down enemy pushes.

Cypher's ultimate is beneficial since it displays the location of the enemy, and it is especially effective in clutch situations.

3) Sage

Sage is a Sentinel agent in Valorant. Her abilities make her an important support player in the game. Sage may influence the battlefield by equipping orbs that slow opponents, heal friends, or create barriers. Her ultimate, Resurrection, may even bring dead teammates back to life, quickly changing the course of the round.

She can hold Site C in Lotus because there is only one way for the adversaries to get there. She can wall off the area and use her slow orbs to stall opposing pushes until her comrades come over to assist her.

4) Sova

Sova is a Russian Initiator who specializes in scouting and reconnaissance. His entire arsenal revolves around tracking down adversaries and marking them for his comrades. His Owl drone and Recon Bolt can reveal enemies, and his Ultimate-Hunter's Fury is a map-wide devastating ability that also identifies foes it strikes.

Lotus provides a chance for Sova players to shine since the map features a lot of narrow angles that make it tough for players to retake the site, but with the Agent's assistance, the opposing team becomes exposed and may retake the site effectively.

5) Astra

Valorant unveiled the fourth Sentinel, Astra. Ghanaian Agent Astra manipulates cosmic energy to change battlefields to her liking. She's always millennia ahead of her opponent's next move, thanks to complete command over her astral form and an aptitude for deep strategic foresight.

Lotus is a large map in Valorant. Enemies can swiftly advance into the sites, but Astra can instantly disperse smoke to slow down hostile pushes. She can stun and pull adversaries hidden in tight angles, and her Ultimate-Cosmic Divide is highly effective when retaking the site.

