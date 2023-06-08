Valorant: How to master Neon in 2023

Agent 19 in Valorant, Neon, is a Duelist. Raised in the Philippines, she has a fast and flashy playstyle similar to Jett and Raze. Neon is the fastest Agent in the game and can be extremely annoying to face in certain situations. She is a niche Agent that has very limited usage when it comes to top-tier gameplay. However, pros have found a way to incorporate her in certain team compositions.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Neon’s abilities in Valorant

Brodin Plett @brodinplett Further proof Neon is best Valorant agent Further proof Neon is best Valorant agent https://t.co/UJ7szHAtKy

Energy (Passive)

Neon starts with 100 energy. This is utilized while using High Gear(E) and Overdrive(X). It replenishes over time or after killing an enemy.

High Gear (E)

Neon's signature ability, High Gear, gives her increased movement speed. She can run for 10 seconds at a stretch before her Energy completely depletes. While running, you can use alternate fire to slide in a preferred direction that recharges after two kills.

Fast Lane (C) – 300 credits

Neon creates a pair of parallel electric walls in front of her. It blocks vision and damages enemies trying to cross them.

Relay Bolt (Q) – 200 credits each

She fires an energy bolt that bounces off the first obstacle it hits and stops at the second one. It stuns any enemy in a small area at both the places it hits.

Overdrive (X) – 7 ultimate points

Neon’s ultimate, Overdrive, gives her increased movement speed, and she can fire an energy beam that damages opponents. She has extremely high movement accuracy with her ultimate. Her ultimate Energy lasts for 20 seconds but recharges fully on killing an enemy.

How to use Neon in Valorant

Neon is used in Valorant to take map control quickly and force utility usage out of opponents. Her High Gear can be used at the start of the round to get better positioning faster than your enemies. This makes her a good choice for taking the first gunfight in a round, especially when she has her Slide because she can fire her gun mid-slide with moderate accuracy and is very difficult to keep track of.

Neon’s Relay Bolt is a utility that can be used by you or your team while executing on a bomb site or before clearing corners. If an enemy is stunned, they are extremely vulnerable and easy to kill.

Neon’s Fast Lane is very useful as it covers you and your teammates from all angles while running through it. You can use it to cross areas where you might be exposed from multiple angles. You can easily move in and out of Fast Lane, but your enemies cannot, as it damages them.

All three of Neon’s abilities work very well in combination with each other. Set up your Fast Lane, Relay Bolt common angles, and High Gear your way onto bomb sites for a deadly entry.

Neon’s ultimate, Overdrive, is, frankly, scary. She moves extremely fast and can fire her electric bolt while moving with insane accuracy. She is very difficult to track and almost unbeatable in a one-on-one situation.

Relay Bolt used in unison with Overdrive and sliding your way into the faces of enemies almost always guarantees a kill, if not more.

You must remember that Neon moves very fast and can easily distract opponents with her movement. You must communicate and coordinate your movements with your team while playing her. This lets your teammates take easy fights while enemies are focused on you.

Where to use Neon in Valorant

The best Valorant map for Neon, by far, is Fracture. She can isolate multiple angles at once with her Fast Lane on both sites, and she can clear multiple corners with her Relay Bolt.

Other maps to try Neon in would be Lotus and Pearl. She can be made useful in these maps with the correct team composition.

Neon is overall a fun Agent to play in Valorant. She might not be the best, but she definitely has her uses.

