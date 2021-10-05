Valorant introduces Katana melee in new RGX 11Z PRO skin bundle

Valorant RGX 11Z PRO skin bundle consists of a new Katana melee, which will drop along with Patch 3.07.

Riot devs have brought new and creative weapon skins to stores for Valorant fans. The latest skin bundle boasts a bespoke kill-tracker feature that players can employ after Patch 3.07 releases tomorrow.

Recently, devs have dropped some unique melee skins, like the butterfly knife. However, for the new RGX 11Z PRO skinline, they introduced a katana style melee.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT RGX 11Z Pro Bundle hitting your shop tomorrow! RGX 11Z Pro Bundle hitting your shop tomorrow! https://t.co/jc0afubSvz

Valorant RGX 11Z PRO skin bundle brings Katana Melee in Patch 3.07

The new Valorant RGX 11Z Pro skin bundle consists of a Stinger, Guardian, Vandal, Frenzy and a Melee skin, set in the Premium Edition (PE) Tier. Having said that, the entire skin bundle costs 8700 Valorant Points (VP).

However, players can buy the skin individually as opposed to acquiring the entire bundle.

Valorant RGX 11Z Pro skin line sports unique VFX and animation, boasting a glowy futuristic texture to it. Riot devs have also implemented a kill tracker, but it's not to be mistaken as a Lifetime kill tracker. This feature is new to Valorant and is present in the latest skin bundle.

Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks

~ Features Green, Red, Blue, and Yellow Variants.

~ Includes 5 Upgrade Levels instead of the Typical 4.

~ Contains a Kill Tracker as an Upgrade.

~ Not a Lifetime kill tracker.

~ Whenever you inspect, the lights change color.

Along with a kill tracker, the new skin line also boasts vibrant changing lights. All gun skins have five upgrade levels, instead of the usual four. However, the RGX 11Z Pro Katana melee comes with only two versions.

The first version is a smaller knife, which looks similar to the past melee skins in Valorant. Whereas, the second upgraded version is the sword. This sets the new RGX 11Z Pro Katana knife apart from the previous melee skins in Valorant.

The RGX 11Z Pro Katana melee is available in four different colors - yellow, red, blue, and green. Players can further upgrade the skin using Radianite Points (RP).

One can go to the Valorant store and buy the skin in exchange for VP once it drops with the Patch 3.07. The RGX 11Z Pro will bring a new experience to the players with its unique features and design.

