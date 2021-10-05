Valorant introduces new RGX 11Z PRO Bundle with kill-tracker feature in patch 3.07

Valorant is ready to introduce another weapon skin bundle, with the arrival of Patch 3.07 which will reportedly feature a kill-tracker as well. The kill-tracker's behaviour has been likened to Counter Strike: Global Offensive's StatTrak functionality.

Usually, Valorant's developers come up with a new patch update every two weeks. With every new update they introduce a weapon skin and cosmetics bundle for their players.

Valorant Patch 3.07 is set to arrive on October 6, 2021 and with the arrival of the new patch, players will get access to the new RGX 11Z PRO bundle complete with the highly anticipated kill-tracking feature.

More about Valorant’s upcoming RGX 11Z PRO Bundle:

The upcoming RGX 11Z PRO weapon skin bundle has some unique features other than the previous skin bundles in-game. With 5 upgrade levels instead of the usual 4, new kill-tracker features and color changing lights, this will be one of the best weapon skin bundles in-game till date.

Fans have been asking for the kill-tracker feature with any of the weapon skin or cosmetics since launch and Riot has finally responded to the wishes of the community. This is set to be the first weapon skin bundle with the kill-tracker feature.

The upcoming RGX 11Z PRO weapon skin bundle is a Premium Edition (PE) Tier skin bundle, which means the entire bundle will cost 8700 Valorant Points (VP). Each weapon from the set is expected to cost around 2100 Valorant Points. Players can purchase Valorant Points by spending real-life money in the game.

Valorant RGX 11Z PRO skin bundle details:

The upcoming RGX 11Z PRO weapon skin bundle will have five different weapon skins including four gun skins and one melee skin. Here is the list of items for the RGX 11Z PRO weapon skin bundle:

Stinger

Guardian

Vandal

Frenzy

The weapon skin will also have four different Variants.

Green

Red

Blue

Yellow

As is customary with Valorant store rotations, players will get 14 days to purchase the bundle before it is replaced by either a new bundle or a bunch of skins from Valorant's past.

