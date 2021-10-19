Valorant introduces new Nunca Olvidados Bundle with patch 3.08

Valorant is set to introduce another new weapon skin bundle in-game with the upcoming Patch 3.08 update this week. With every new update in the game, the developers have tried to bring in something new to the game along with some exciting weapon skins for the players.

To keep this consistency, Valorant developers are ready to introduce the new Nunca Olvidados weapon skin bundle with the arrival of the 3.08 update later this week. Players can purchase weapon skins once the bundle becomes available in the Valorant Store.

All about Valorant’s upcoming Nunca Olvidados Bundle

The upcoming Nunca Olvidados weapon skin bundle has some unique features in comparison to previous skin bundles in-game. There will be a color-changing feature depending upon the lighting of the area the players are within. This varies from map to map and makes for an interesting dynamic.

Valorant developers have previously released color changing weapon skins like the recently introduced Zedd Skin bundle. However, there was no weapon skin whose color differs on the light of the area. Players have been waiting for this feature for quite a long time which resembles normal map skins from CS:GO. Riot has finally responded and has decided to introduce the feature with the upcoming Nunca Olvidados weapon skin bundle.

Valorant Nunca Olvidados skin bundle details:

The upcoming Nunca Olvidados weapon skin bundle will have four gun skins and one melee skin. Here is the list of items for the Nunca Olvidados weapon skin bundle:

Ares

Bulldog

Vandal

Frenzy

There is a melee weapon skin which is also known as Catrina Melee weapon.

Players can buy all these weapon skins when they are available on the Valorant Store. Players can purchase the skin by spending Valorant Points (VP), the in-game currency of Riot's FPS title. However, to purchase the Valorant Points players need to spend real money.

The bundle belongs to the Moderate tier and it will cost arround 5100VP in the game. However, players can purchase the individual weapon skin as well. It will cost around 1200VP for an individual skin.

