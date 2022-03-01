Valorant introduces new Team Ace skin bundle in Episode 4 Act 2, alongside Garia's Vengeance

Valorant will bring the new Team Ace skin bundle to Episode 4 Act 2, along with the new Garia's Vengeance skin line.

The new Valorant skinline designs are based on five duelist agents: Yoru, Reyna, Raze, Pheonix, and Jett. Riot Games developers have previously represented the agents through weapon skins. The Valorant Go skin collection remains one of the finest examples, which portrays the agents in the Japanese art style of Manga.

Although Episode 4 Act 2 doesn't bring any new agents or maps, interestingly, fans and players will get to buy two skin bundles together in the same Act. Garia's Vengeance skin bundle will also be available in the store along with the new Team Ace skin line.

New Valorant Team Ace skin bundle features five duelist agents

Episode 4 Act 2 will bring new features and the game's first-ever community battlepass. Moreover, players also get to release the two skin bundles together in this Act. The Team Ace skin line will arrive with the release of Patch 4.04, i.e., on March 1, 2022.

The new Team Ace skin line consists of skins for the following weapons:

Team Ace Yoru Frenzy

Team Ace Raze Judge

Team Ace Pheonix Phantom

Team Ace Reyna Vandal

Team Ace Jett Operator

These details were revealed by the popular data miners Mike (@ValorLeaks on Twitter) and Floxay. Thus, there is no confirmation regarding the variants of the weapon skins. However, players will get to enjoy five player cards for each of the five duelist agents featured in the bundle. It also contains five different sprays and a gun buddy.

The Team Ace skin line is expected to have no animation or finisher. The price has not yet been revealed but might fall under the Deluxe or Premium Price Tier.

Once the bundle drops into the store, players can buy the skin line in exchange for VP. More details about the new skin line will be revealed as soon as Episode 4 Act 2 releases with Patch 4.04.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar