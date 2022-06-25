Valorant introduces new Yoru buffs in PBE patch 5.01 cycle

Valorant developers are planning to make Yoru a bit more powerful once again in the upcoming update, as the Japanese Agent might get another buff in the upcoming update.

Based on the latest PBE patch 5.01 update, Riot is ready to make some significant changes to several Agents in the game, and Yoru buff is one of them.

Yoru's Dimensional Drift will see a big change in the upcoming Valorant update

Valorant completed its two-year anniversary earlier this month, and in the past two years, the game has gained immense popularity in the gaming world. The amount of players this game has on a daily basis is a record in itself

The developers have a major role in this success. The amount of hard work they put in to keep the game fresh and entertaining for the players is truly remarkable. Every two weeks, the developers come up with a new patch update with several changes to the game. In the latest patch 5.0 update, Riot has introduced a new underwater-themed map 'Pearl,' new ranking 'Ascendant,' new Battlepass items, a new weapon skin bundle called 'Prelude to Chaos,' and many more. Players have already started their grind on the new patch and are trying their best to get accustomed to these changes.

However, no changes were made to any Agent in the game in the latest patch update. After the commencement of the Episode 4 last January, the developers promised that they will be working on balancing every Agent in the game in the upcoming updates. However, they skipped that in the latest patch 5.0 update.

Therefore, to keep their promise, the developers are planning to make some changes to several Agents in the game. The developers have already tested the Yoru buff in Valorant PBE patch 5.01.

Potential changes to Yoru and their effect on the meta

Yoru is one of the Duelist Agents in the game. With his flashy playstyle, the Japanese Agent can outclass its opponents in many situations.

Yoru was neglected for almost over a year before getting a significant buff last February. With the introduction of Valorant patch 4.03 update, Valorant developers showed immense love towards the Duelist and made him equally as powerful as the other Duelists in the game. It increased the pick-rate of the Agent to a certain level in both ranked games and competitive scenarios; however, it was not as high as expected.

Hence, the developers are planning to make the Agent a bit more powerful in the upcoming updates. Here are the changes that might be made to Yoru in the next update:

Dimensional Drift (ult):

Time to unequip decreased from 1.2s > 0.8s

Duration of his ult increased from 10s > 12s

Dimensional Drift (ult):

- Time to unequip decreased from 1.2s > 0.8s

Potential Yoru buffs being tested on PBE | #VALORANT

Though this looks like a very minor change, it can have a big impact on the game. Yoru players can unequip the ultimate faster and surprise their opponents while taking them down. Additionally, the increased ultimate time will help players to gather more information about the enemy's location. The combination of these two will surely have a greater impact in the game in the upcoming updates.

