Act II timing guide for Sentinel Agents in Valorant

Sentinel Agents in Valorant are responsible for holding down bombsites for their teams.

As defensive experts, they are frequently alone on their site while their teammates rotate from other positions. These agents are well equipped with abilities to defend and obtain information.

To truly master the kit of a Sentinel, it’s essential to know exactly how long the abilities take to put into full effect.

Timing guide for Sentinels in Valorant Act II

Reddit user peakyboi7 posted a detailed guide on R/ Valorant, explaining how long many abilities take to charge or how long opponents are affected.

#1 - Cypher

Image via Riot Games

Cypher’s abilities make him a defensive powerhouse in Valorant. With every ability purchased, he is equipped with two Trapwires, two Cyber Cages, and a Spycam.

Cypher’s Cyber Cage allows him to place a cage that will block vision for seven seconds when activated. He can use it as a one-way vision impairment in many situations.

Advertisement

His signature ability, Spycam, allows him to locate and even tag enemies with a camera until Cypher recalls it or it’s destroyed. If it’s destroyed, it can be used again after 45 seconds.

Since Cypher is often solo while defending a bombsite, Cypher players should know just how long he can hold off opponents until his teammates rotate.

#2 - Killjoy

Image via Riot Games

Killjoy, like Cypher, is a Sentinel that can gain information while defending a site. She’s equipped with a Turret, Alarm Bot, and Swarm Grenades.

The Turret does a small amount of damage, but it causes a flinch and alerts Killjoy’s entire team of enemies. She can pick her Turret back up and place it again after 10 seconds.

Killjoy’s Swarm Grenade is the ultimate stalling tool for a Sentinel. It can work like a Molotov, but it has to be activated, and it can be destroyed. The Swarm Grenade lasts a total of 4.5 seconds.

Advertisement

Killjoy’s ultimate ability, Lockdown, is exceptional at site retaking or delaying site retakes. It takes 15 seconds to detonate after its activation and will detain all affected players for eight seconds.

Killjoy excels at locating enemies while also stalling with damage. Nobody can solo a bombsite like Killjoy in Valorant.

#3 - Sage

Image via Riot Games

Sage has seen her fair share of nerfs and buffs since Valorant came out. She still has her Barrier Wall, Slow Orbs, and her healing abilities. She’s the only Sentinel with healing abilities, but she’s also the only agent in her class with no tools that locate enemies.

Sage’s Barrier Orb allows her to raise a wall that will last for 30 seconds in total unless it’s destroyed. The wall is great on offense and defense, as opponents must use utility or guns to destroy it or get around it.

Sage's Slow Orb allows her to slow enemies down for seven seconds. Slow Orb, when paired with abilities that can do damage, i.e., Paint Shells, Showstopper, and Shock Dart, can be lethal to opponents.

Healing Orb, Sage’s signature ability, heals herself or a teammate. It can be used once every 45 seconds and heals for up to 60 health.

Sage has just as much, if not more, stalling power than the other two Sentinels in Valorant when used correctly.

Advertisement

Although the characters have been slightly nerfed to balance their abilities, these agents thrive like no others in Valorant.

This patch Skye enters the fray, Initiators and most Sentinel Agents get balanced, and the Economy ruleset is tuned. And those are just the highlights.



Read all about it: https://t.co/OgamZwFKuH pic.twitter.com/vdqLUCnemV — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 27, 2020

Learning the timing for agents is imperative. When defending alone, Sentinels should know exactly how long their abilities can stall while their teammates rotate.