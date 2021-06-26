Valorant and League of Legends to finally get their crossover event this July

Riot Games recently announced that Valorant, along with other titles, will be crossing over with League of Legends during its Sentinels of Light Event.

Riot Games, the developers behind Valorant, claimed fame back in 2009 with their League of Legends MOBA title. Since then, the League Universe, set in the world of Runeterra, has expanded into multiple titles of different genres.

In 2020, Riot Games released Valorant, the first game in over a decade not to be set in the league universe. After months of speculation, Riot Games officially announced that Valorant, along with other Riot games, will be crossing over with League of Legends as part of the Sentinels of Light event.

Valorant is crossing over with League of Legends this July

Riot Games first teased the Sentinels of Light event with an interesting puzzle on the League of Legends website. Riot Games recently confirmed that the Sentinels of Light event will take place across multiple Riot titles, including League of Legends, League of Legends Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and most interestingly, Valorant.

『LoL』「光の番人- Sentinels of Light -」が2021年7月9日(日本時間)に開催



PR TIMES

📰https://t.co/6JgrjsHjcB



ライアット初の数ヶ月に渡ったストーリー展開です！



『LoL』の他に『LoL：ワイルドリフト』、『LoR』、『TFT』、『VALORANT』向けにも新コンテンツが用意されています👍

お楽しみに♪ — Riot Games Japan (@RiotGamesJapan) June 22, 2021

However, while all of the other Riot titles are set in the same universe narratively, World of Runeterra, Valorant is set in a different world. As such, the crossover will certainly be interesting. Recently, the existence of a multiverse was confirmed with the reveal of Mirroverse in the Valorant Cinematic Duality. As such, the multiverse could be one way of connecting both worlds.

The Sentinels of Light event kicks off on July 8th with the launch of League of Legends patch 11.14 and will last until August 10th.

What to expect in Valorant during Sentinels of Light crossover

Sentinels of Light will take place from 8th July to 10 August 2021 and will run across 5 games, including Valorant. While details are still scarce, event-specific player cards, gun buddies, and sprays can be expected. Riot Games can update the main menu background to bring in the feel of the event. Although nothing has been confirmed till now, details are expected to be revealed soon,

