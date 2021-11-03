Valorant Mobile's recent job posting hints at lower device storage requirements and more

Riot Games recently posted Valorant Mobile's job post for a Staff Software Engineer to reduce application storage on the device.

In June 2021, Riot Games confirmed the development of Valorant Mobile. Currently, the Riot Games 5v5 tactical shooter is only available on Microsoft Windows. Valorant has grown its popularity among several PC games and the esports industry. However, the game is restricted to only PC users and brings its mobile port to the market, and will bring a massive boost to the mobile gaming industry.

Riot Games has recently been posting job opportunities for Valorant Mobile. A recent job post for a Staff Software Engineer, Mobile Performance, is looking for someone who can minimize the game's storage usage. This hints that Valorant Mobile would require lower device storage requirements.

Riot Games' new job opportunity for Valorant Mobile suggests the game needs low storage requirements

Valorant fans and the community are eager for its mobile port to come out soon. Last month, another job post for the Senior Game Designer of Valorant Mobile was given, hinting it would move into its last development phase.

A recent job post was made at the Riot Games on November 2, 2021, for a Staff Software Engineer job opportunity in Los Angeles, California, suggesting the game would require less storage space. It mentioned the responsibilities, eligibility and other information for a candidate to apply for the job role.

The key responsibility of the Staff Software Engineer who would be looking for Valorant Mobile is stated as,

"Optimize the performance of the game client to provide a high-quality mobile game experience. Enable longer and more comfortable play sessions by reducing battery usage and thermal output."

Furthermore, it is also mentioned minimizing the memory requirements for the game,

"Increase the reach of Valorant mobile by reducing application memory usage."

This would benefit mobile players as it would require less memory, thermal output and battery usage. However, no further information about the release date of Valorant Mobile has yet been revealed.

Nevertheless, players can hope for more updates about the game in the future, as it seems the development is going on with its full progress.

