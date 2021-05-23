Valorant Mobile spotted on TapTap with 121K pre-registrations, authenticity yet to be verified

Valorant Mobile, a mobile version of the worldwide esports sensation, Valorant has been rumored to be in the works for quite a while.

With its low spec requirements and easy to pick up and hard to master gameplay loop, Valorant quickly became one of the most played esports games overnight. Since its inception, fans have been clamoring for a port of the beloved game to enjoy it on their mobile devices.

Recently, Valorant Mobile, an alleged port of the beloved esports game, was spotted available for pre-registration on the application marketplace, TapTap.

Valorant Mobile spotted on TapTap with 121K Pre-registrations

Valorant’s low specs requirement, along with its ease of approachability, has made the game a worldwide sensation. Currently, it is only available for Windows, however, fans have been requesting ports for both mobile devices such as Android and iOS, as well as macOS.

Even though the page enlists Riot Games Inc., the developers behind Valorant, as the provider, the listing is yet to be confirmed by by the company itself.

The alleged Valorant Mobile port (image screengrabed from TapTap)

Screenshots and videos provided showcase PC gameplay, along with a visible mouse cursor and pre-release images. Valorant mobile also allegedly boasts a 9.5 rating on TapTap, courtesy of 910 reviews.

The supposed port is accepting pre-registration for both Android OS and iOS, and currently features more than 121k pre-registrations. Interested players can check out the Taptap page here.

Mobile ports of established video games provide an alternative to enjoy the game in the middle of the fast-paced lifestyle

With the increasing capability of hardware, mobile video games have risen beyond simplistic 2D games. Many well-established video game franchises, such as PlayerUnknown’s Battleground, Call of Duty, Fortnite, and most recently, Apex Legends, have received a mobile port for their respective video games.

Other than direct ports, streaming services such as Xbox Game Pass (xCloud), Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna have provided an alternative to direct ports. With the constant improvements to network architecture, such as 5G and 10 gigabit ethernet, players are able to enjoy AAA games on mobile devices with minimal lag.

The alleged port has the potential to build upon its established fan base and reach out to a previously untapped player base