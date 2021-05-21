Valorant mode rotations introduced for the limited time game modes from May 26

As Valorant continues to receive limited time modes, Riot Games has set forth a plan to introduce mode rotations from May 26th.

While Valorant’s three main modes (Spike Rush, Unrated, and Rated) cater to players looking for the traditional 5v5 FPS experience, the limited time game modes have served as a boon to players who enjoy the less-competitive, goofy, side of an FPS game.

Valorant’s first limited time mode was Snowball, which came in as a celebratory event during the festive period. Escalation mode was next.

In line after that was Replication mode, which has been built around League of Legends’ iconic All-For-One concept. Having released in Valorant with patch 2.09, Replication mode will be available until May 25th.

Valorant players can expect some more limited time modes to be added to the game in the future, as Modes Senior Producer, Lisa Ohanian, has mentioned that “cool modes-related news” is coming soon.

For now, the mode rotation will include the three existing limited time modes:

Snowball

Escalation

Replication

According to Ohanian, the modes will rotate every two weeks, in tandem with the bi-weekly Valorant patches.

Ohanian stated,

“We’re planning to keep going like this for a few cycles, at which point we’ll reassess what to do longer-term (and how some of our other other cool things in the works are going). We have some ideas... but frankly we’d like to pay attention to how you feel about this approach first, and make sure that we factor that in.”

Hence, even though the mode rotations will be introduced to the game, as has been stated above, the devs will reassess their approach based on player feedback.

As for the reason behind introducing mode rotations, Ohanian stated that dilution of the player base would be a factor if all three limited time modes were available at the same time. The rotating modes would ensure swift queue times for players.

Valorant mode rotations will begin when Replication is retired from the game, which is set for May 25th. The modes will start rotating as of May 26th.