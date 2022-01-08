Valorant Neon's tier 10 contract reward will be a Frenzy featuring her color palette

The excitement surrounding Valorant's upcoming Agent, Neon, is at an all-time high as more and more information regarding her comes out. Riot Games has already released a colorful trailer featuring the youngster, showcasing her lightning and vocal talents.

Like any other Agent in the game, Neon will bring her distinct contract with unique rewards suiting her style. Once the update goes live on January 11, players will have to activate her contract and complete tier 5 to unlock the character.

Neon's contract completion reward for Valorant players is a Frenzy skin

Every Agent in Valorant has ten tiers to be completed by users. They usually yield gun biddies, player cards, titles, and a unique gun skin. For Neon, that has been confirmed to be a Frenzy skin in shades of her character.

Neon was first hinted at by data miners earlier in 2021. She is due to play a significant role in completing Killjoy's project, which lacked a viable power source. The lightning kit of this new Agent ensures that gamers will have a gala time controlling her.

Along with Neon, Episode 4 Act 1 Disruption will bring numerous significant changes to the world of Valorant. Different weapons are getting tweaked, and maps are getting modified too. Check out the patch 4.0 preview here.

The new Battlepass features three different skin styles and covers a range of weapons as usual. The biggest selling point of the new pass is the tier 50 reward — a karambit melee knife.

The weapon will also be available in four variants. Valorant players will love the karambit knife if the past has been any indication.

The Protocol Bundle (Image via Valorant)

The update will also see the addition of the Protocol UE bundle to the mix. The dystopic mecha weapon skin looks menacingly beautiful. It is also the first time the developers are adding voice lines or voiceovers to a cosmetic bundle.

Upon inspection, the firearm will communicate with gamers with over sixty unique VO lines. There are several variants with male or female voiceovers to play around with.

Also Read Article Continues below

The bundle will be available for a melee knife, Phantom, Bulldog, Sheriff, and Spectre.

Edited by Ravi Iyer