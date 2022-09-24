Valorant Pacific League: Who are DetonatioN Gaming

With Riot Games' recent announcement involving thirty teams being selected for the Valorant Champions Tour 2023 partnership program, fans learned the identities of a few lesser-known Pacific and EMEA squads.

DetonatioN Gaming, one of the ten teams chosen for the VCT Pacific League, has accomplished much on the regional circuit but has yet to reach the worldwide one. The organization's lineup competed in the Japan Stage 2 Challengers this year but did not perform well enough to qualify for the Champions 2022. This article will introduce DetonatioN Gaming and mention their previous accomplishments.

Everything to know about DetonatioN Gaming ahead of Valorant Champions Tour 2023

Riot Games has officially formed partnerships with the top 30 best teams in Valorant's competitive arena, including Japan's own DetonatioN Gaming.

Three worldwide leagues have been announced so far for the tour, each with ten squads. Zeta Division and DetonatioN Gaming were among the first names to be included in the Pacific League. Both teams represent Japan and have performed consistently in their regional tournaments.

Other teams from VCT 2023: Pacific League includes:

Gen.G

T1

DRX

Team Secret

Paper Rex

Rex Regum Qeon

Talon Esports

Global Esports

DetonatioN Gaming is a Japanese professional esports organization featuring teams participating in a variety of games. In July 2012, it was founded as a Counter-Strike Online squad.

The League of Legends branch of DetonatioN Gaming was initially a non-corporate amateur squad called FocusMe, which competed independently until it was bought and rebranded to DetonatioN FocusMe. This team qualified for the League of Legends World Championship in 2018, 2019, and 2021 by winning the LJL Summer Finals in those years.

Who are DetonatioN Gaming?

The organization's Valorant division, also known as DetonatioN Gaming White, is a Japanese team. Their current roster comprises relatively unknown faces on the international scene; however, these pros are quite well known in their region.

They have previously competed in regional Asian tournaments such as the A.W Extreme Masters Asia Invitational, DouYu Bie Zhuang Cup Winter, Galleria Global Challenge 2020, and plenty more. The squad has also won a few notable C-tier tournaments in Japan.

DetonatioN Gaming's current Valorant roster includes the following esports athletes:

Hirotaka " Melofovia" Okazaki (IGL)

Okazaki (IGL) Tomonori " SSeeS" Okimura

Okimura Seo " Suggest" Jae-young

Jae-young Kim " HSK" Hae-seong

Hae-seong Shoki " Pepper" Banjo

Banjo Ryo "barce" Takebayashi

Some details the VCT 2023

VCT 2023 organizers have announced big plans to host the most prominent esports competition to date. The forthcoming Valorant season is expected to present several opportunities to qualified esports athletes from all areas to exhibit their skills.

Teams that are not partnered must travel two more steps to compete in Valorant Champions. Three non-franchisee squads that excel in the Challengers and Ascension competitions will be promoted to the global stage for a two-year period. These teams will begin the promotion process in 2024.

The VCT 2023 launch event will be a high-stakes competition involving thirty partnered teams, beginning on February 18, 2023, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This will be followed by an international league split, a Masters event, and the Valorant Champions 2023.

