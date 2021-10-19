Valorant patch 3.08 official notes: Players can now choose to equip the skin level for any weapon cosmetic

Valorant patch 3.08 will introduce minor bug fixes and quality-of-life updates instead of adding significant meta shifts through Agent updates.
The most significant aspect of version 3.08 is that players can adjust the level of their equipped skin in weapons cosmetics. However, this will only be available for the base skin, not for the different variants of that particular cosmetic line.
Additionally, coaches will now have the ability to swap between players using a keybind, making it much easier during scrims and practice sessions.
Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.
Overview of Valorant patch 3.08 notes
1) Social Updates
Persistent Report Feedback
- Player reports matter and Riot wants players to know that! Players will now be notified if Riot took action on one of their reports, whether offline or not.
- If the game client is up and running, players will receive a notification. If players are offline at the time of action, they will receive the notification upon their return.
2) Progression Updates
Level Border Customization
- Players will be able to equip any Account Level Border that has been unlocked
- A tab has been added to Player card selection.
Hide Account Level
- It’s now possible to hide player Account Level when in a match with others who are not friends
- To enable, uncheck the box located in the Level Border tab.
3) Store Updates
Equippable Skin Levels
- Players should be able to equip any skin level except variants, which will always default to the max skin level.
4) Performance Updates
- Reduced instances where UI is invalidated
- Lowered the amount of times the UI needed to update itself, thus saving performance costs.
- Optimized Viper’s Poison Cloud 1P HUD
- Optimized Viper’s Pit 1P HUD
- Optimized weapon and ability clipping plane calculations
5) Esports Features
- Coaches now can swap to players with keybinds
- Keybinds are 1-5 from left to right across the top HUD.
- Coaches will now see a visual Picture-in-Picture (PIP) on the top player HUD to indicate who they are spectating
- Coaches now inherit the setting to see player keybindings on the minimap, similar to Observers
6) Bugs
Agents
- The valves on Viper's gloves now appear on the correct side of her hands in Left Hand Mode
Weapons
- Weapon skins should now appear correctly in-game
- Players may have occasionally seen some funkiness with skins over the past few weeks. This was rarely occurring when playing on a slower connection due to an extended loading period.
Maps
- Attackers at A Lobby in Split could previously hear gunshots from the A Ramps during the buy phase—this was unintended and is now fixed
- Viper’s Ultimate will no longer spawn incorrectly when placed on top of the shipping crates on B site located on Icebox
General
- Players may have noticed if on shooting certain walls repeatedly a blinding orb would appear—this was caused by bloom stacking infinitely and should now be fixed
- Observers can now correctly see player outlines through barriers
Performance
- Fixed hitch that could occur when Barrier Orb breaks
- Fixed hitches for certain input prompts
Also Read
Game System
- Fixed a bug where using Ping (Z) while defusing caused players to stop defusing