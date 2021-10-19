Valorant patch 3.08 official notes: Players can now choose to equip the skin level for any weapon cosmetic

Valorant patch 3.08 will introduce minor bug fixes and quality-of-life updates instead of adding significant meta shifts through Agent updates.

The most significant aspect of version 3.08 is that players can adjust the level of their equipped skin in weapons cosmetics. However, this will only be available for the base skin, not for the different variants of that particular cosmetic line.

Additionally, coaches will now have the ability to swap between players using a keybind, making it much easier during scrims and practice sessions.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

Overview of Valorant patch 3.08 notes

1) Social Updates

Persistent Report Feedback

Player reports matter and Riot wants players to know that! Players will now be notified if Riot took action on one of their reports, whether offline or not.

If the game client is up and running, players will receive a notification. If players are offline at the time of action, they will receive the notification upon their return.

2) Progression Updates

Level Border Customization

Players will be able to equip any Account Level Border that has been unlocked

A tab has been added to Player card selection.

Hide Account Level

It’s now possible to hide player Account Level when in a match with others who are not friends

To enable, uncheck the box located in the Level Border tab.

3) Store Updates

Equippable Skin Levels

Players should be able to equip any skin level except variants, which will always default to the max skin level.

4) Performance Updates

Reduced instances where UI is invalidated

Lowered the amount of times the UI needed to update itself, thus saving performance costs.

Optimized Viper’s Poison Cloud 1P HUD

Optimized Viper’s Pit 1P HUD

Optimized weapon and ability clipping plane calculations

5) Esports Features

Coaches now can swap to players with keybinds

Keybinds are 1-5 from left to right across the top HUD.

Coaches will now see a visual Picture-in-Picture (PIP) on the top player HUD to indicate who they are spectating

Coaches now inherit the setting to see player keybindings on the minimap, similar to Observers

6) Bugs

Agents

The valves on Viper's gloves now appear on the correct side of her hands in Left Hand Mode

Weapons

Weapon skins should now appear correctly in-game

Players may have occasionally seen some funkiness with skins over the past few weeks. This was rarely occurring when playing on a slower connection due to an extended loading period.

Maps

Attackers at A Lobby in Split could previously hear gunshots from the A Ramps during the buy phase—this was unintended and is now fixed

Viper’s Ultimate will no longer spawn incorrectly when placed on top of the shipping crates on B site located on Icebox

General

Players may have noticed if on shooting certain walls repeatedly a blinding orb would appear—this was caused by bloom stacking infinitely and should now be fixed

Observers can now correctly see player outlines through barriers

Performance

Fixed hitch that could occur when Barrier Orb breaks

Fixed hitches for certain input prompts

Also Read

Game System

Fixed a bug where using Ping (Z) while defusing caused players to stop defusing

Edited by Srijan Sen