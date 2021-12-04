Valorant Patch 3.12: Agent profiles, custom keybinds and friendly fire penalties might be on the way

Valorant Champions 2021 is in full swing in Berlin and fans are being treated to high-octane Valorant matches among the 16 participating teams. The tournament is already on Day 4 and it is becoming more and more apparent who will make it to the knockout stage and who will bow out.

Amidst the current hullabaloo, data miners have discovered that the previously reported agent profiles and custom keybinds will possibly be arriving with the next patch in Valorant.

Here's a look at what is to be expected with patch 3.12.

Patch 3.12 will bring the much-awaited agent profiles and custom keybinds among other things for Valorant players

Valorant patch 3.12 is likely to arrive in a week or so, and data miners have now found a number of interesting changes that it is going to bring. The first of these changes to be mentioned are the agent profiles. Once the update arrives, players can also set custom keybinds for every agent and use them specifically. The profiles can be copied to other agents as well.

Valorant's progression system seems to be getting reworked with the next patch. A new Daily Ticket and credit system will be introduced to the game. Players will also find Match Boxes - rewards for playing matches and bonus boxes will be given for winning.

#VALORANT Progression in Valorant seems to be getting a rework.> A Daily Ticket will be added to the game.> Match Boxes: Rewards for playing Matches and Bonus boxes are awarded for winning.> This will also have a credit system.(image provided for context) Progression in Valorant seems to be getting a rework.> A Daily Ticket will be added to the game.> Match Boxes: Rewards for playing Matches and Bonus boxes are awarded for winning.> This will also have a credit system.(image provided for context)#VALORANT https://t.co/WL058NFxYT

Another interesting change coming with the patch is that penalties will be levied on players for friendly fire if their abilities adversely impact their allies' in-game performance. They will possibly get the following prompt upon violation:

Looks like your ability usage adversely impacted your allies in a recent game.

After the highly anticipated patch 3.10 dropped with Chamber, Valorant announced that its developers will take a much-earned break and that it is skipping the immediate next patch, 3.11. Thus, it is more likely that 3.12 will be bringing a slew of new changes to the game.

In other news, it has been confirmed by data miner Mike that the Night Market is returning soon. He has shared a new Night Market photo, as can be seen above. This is sure to delight a number of players as they patiently wait to buy their favorite premium skins at a discount from there.

