Valorant patch 3.12: Release date and time for all regions

Valorant's latest patch 3.12 will be released today amidst the fanfare of Valorant Champions 2021. This patch will bring a number of key changes to the game that have been long-promised to the Valorant community.

After the drop of the much-hyped patch 3.10, which brought Chamber to Valorant, the company announced that its developers were taking a needed break. Patch 3.11 was thus skipped.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Devs will take a breather this week, so there will be no Patch 3.11. Next update is in two weeks, with Patch 3.12. Devs will take a breather this week, so there will be no Patch 3.11. Next update is in two weeks, with Patch 3.12.

Here's a look at when the patch will be live in different regions around the world.

When is Valorant patch 3.12 coming out?

Valorant patch 3.12 will be arriving on December 7. The actual patch usually drops in Valorant several hours after the patch notes release. Normal timing around the world for updates is as follows:

2.00 PM PDT

5.00 PM ET

10.00 PM BST

2.30 AM IST (next day)

7.00 AM JST (next day)

Valorant has already released the patch notes for the latest patch. The notes give a thorough glimpse at what can be expected with the new update. Patch 3.12 brings the previously reported Agent Keybinds, a new option for reporting disruptive players during agent selection, and a number of other changes.

The Agent Keybinds option will allow players to set different keybinds specifically for each agent. The community has repeatedly asked for this option. Players can go to Settings>Controls>Actions and find the new option.

Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks You can now report and add players in Agent Select. You can report them by hovering over their name and clicking report | #VALORANT You can now report and add players in Agent Select. You can report them by hovering over their name and clicking report | #VALORANT

The option to report players during agent selection will be a much-welcomed one as it allows players to report toxic players right from the get-go. The patch also includes another social update. Friendly fire detection has been added and will punish players if their abilities negatively impact their allies' game.

The servers stay unavailable for an hour or so as the client gets updated and the patch is deployed. Once that is done, players can jump into Valorant and check out the new changes.

