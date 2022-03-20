Valorant PBE: What is it and how to access the test build in 2022?

To keep Valorant in top-notch condition, bugs are required to be addressed and fixed to keep the players content. With Valorant's PBE program, Riot Games achieves this goal flawlessly to deliver a polished product.

The term PBE stands for Public Beta Environment and is basically a test build for Valorant, which gives early access to its players before an update is released worldwide. The shooter game currently has multiple mechanics and features that are crucial for running the game properly.

However, it is difficult for the developers to find each and every bug present in an update and this is where PBE comes in. Riot Games hosts a public test for general players where they can access the new update early to report bugs and help the developers fix those before the main update is rolled out.

About the Valorant PBE or Public Beta Environment

The PBE for Valorant was initially revealed back in Episode 3 with the promise of allowing players to access their updates before the final release. However, this promise has certain conditions that must be met.

First off, Riot Games only allows a select number of candidates who can apply for the PBE program. The selection system is simple, any player can apply for the PBE program, but the developers will only prefer the ones who are regular to the shooting game. The candidates must also hail from the United States, making access even more limited.

Read more about how it will work and how to apply in our post. A VALORANT test environment—known as the PBE—will open to a limited number of VALORANT accounts.Read more about how it will work and how to apply in our post. riot.com/3cOzVAk A VALORANT test environment—known as the PBE—will open to a limited number of VALORANT accounts.Read more about how it will work and how to apply in our post. riot.com/3cOzVAk https://t.co/kZ4OEoOAyL

As of now, there is no guarantee that a player will get access to a PBE build after registering, as Riot Games are very careful about their access. Furthermore, the build is not available all the time and will be activated on certain occasions.

Developers at Riot Games have a strict policy of releasing updates for their shooter game every two weeks, so PBEs are only made available between this duration. Usually, players get a PBE build a week before the final release, but not before every single update.

How to join the PBE?

To join the PBE, players must fulfill the following criteria first:

Candidate must belong to the North American region and

The player must not have an active ban

The player should be consistently playing from NA region

With these things taken care of, the procedure to join the PBE is simple and doesn’t require must effort. The following are the steps to apply for Valorant PBE:

Step 1: Visit the official PBE registration website and click on the “APPLY” button.

Visit the official PBE registration website and click on the “APPLY” button. Step 2: Log in to the website by using the credentials for Riot ID linked with Valorant.

Log in to the website by using the credentials for Riot ID linked with Valorant. Step 3: Follow through instructions given by the website.

Now, it is to be kept in mind that there is no guarantee that Riot Games will give access to the PBE right after the process is finished. However, if the developers agree on giving players exclusive access, they will be notified via email.

Edited by R. Elahi