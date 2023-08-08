Valorant Phantom tier list: All skins ranked from best to worst

Riot's first-person shooter, Valorant, features six different gun categories. Among these, the most popular category is the rifles. Riot has introduced a lot of skins for each gun to make the game more exciting and attract players. The Phantom, one of the rifles, has always been one of the most popular guns, and it is often challenging to pick just one skin for your favorite weapon when you have so many beautiful options.

Let us look at all the Phantom skins in Valorant and see which ones are worth buying and which are not.

All 55 Phantom skins in Valorant ranked from worst to best

55) Winterwunderland Phantom

Winterwunderland Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

This skin was part of a Christmas collection. It has a transparent effect that keeps changing. It is very distracting and, frankly, not appealing at all.

54) Snowfall Phantom

Snowfall Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Similar to the Winterwunderland Phantom, this has a transparent aesthetic that does not blend well with the gameplay in Valorant.

53) Kingdom Phantom

Kingdom Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

This skin was a part of the first-ever battlepass in Valorant. It looks very basic with the design and the black and white appearance. Riot released much better battlepass skins later on.

52) Avalanche Phantom

Avalanche Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

The idea behind this being an ice-themed skin is good, but the texture and colors look dull for it to be a top-tier skin.

51) Composite Phantom

Composite Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Another of the battlepass skins in Valorant, the Composite Phantom, does not live up to the level of the previous battlepasses.

50) Hue Shift Phantom

Hue Shift Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

This is also a part of a battlepass in Valorant. It has an excellent color effect but cannot be compared to the beautiful skins Riot otherwise brings to the game.

49) Minima Phantom

Minima Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

As the name suggests, it is supposed to be minimalistic. The skin, however, does not look good in-game; hence, it ranks pretty low on the list.

48) Task Force 809 Phantom

Task Force 809 Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

You can probably see a theme with the battlepass skins by now being primarily average. This skin has a mechanical theme to it.

47) Xenohunter Phantom

Xenohunter Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

One of the more costly Phantoms in Valorant, this skin has an old-school look that might be favored by a few but is not worth buying compared to the other top-tier skins in the game.

46) Infinity Phantom

Infinity Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

One of the better looking battlepass skins, it has a unique look and comes in four different color variants.

45) Prism Phantom

Prism Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

The infamous Prism Phantom is beloved in the community, but the shiny blue color is not enough to rank this skin higher on the list.

44) Smite Phantom

Smite Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

The design of this skin with the lightning effects might look good on paper but not in-game.

43) Topotek Phantom

Topotek Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

This has an excellent design and color combination with the blue and purple shades, making it a perfect battlepass skin.

42) Serenity Phantom

Serenity Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

This battlepass Phantom skin features a shiny green color with golden borders, which looks good and bright in the game.

41) Velocity Phantom

Velocity Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

A slightly better battlepass skin, it has a different design and comes in four color variants.

40) Rush Phantom

Rush Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

This sports-themed skin with red and white stripes is good value for its cost.

39) Aero Phantom

Aero Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

This is also one of the better battlepass Phantom skins in Valorant, which has four color variants.

38) Reverie Phantom

Reverie Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

This skin has a colorful design, and if you are a fan of mosaic-like shapes, you might like this skin.

37) Piedra Del Sol Phantom

Piedra Del Sol Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

A Pharoah themed battlepass skin in Valorant.

36) 9 Lives Phantom

9 Lives Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

This skin has a very soothing color scheme with off-white and pink and comes in four different color variations with four different agent logos.

35) Kohaku & Matsuba Phantom

Kohaku & Matsuba Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Similar in color to the 9 Lives Phantom skin, this skin has a slightly better design.

34) Nebula Phantom

Nebula Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

This skin, honestly, looks pretty good, but the cost compared to the amount of VFX and animations provided does not make this a worthy buy.

33) Undercity Phantom

Undercity Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Similar in texture to the Nebula Phantom, it looks flashy but is not good value for money.

32) Silvanus Phantom

Silvanus Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

This night-themed skin with the haunted house and a matte-like texture looks superb and is a good value for money.

31) Lightwave Phantom

Lightwave Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Another of the good battlepass Phantom skins in Valorant with bright colors and a shiny appearance.

30) Galleria Phantom

Galleria Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

One of the older skins in Valorant features a white rabbit on a background of red and light blue and looks pretty unique.

29) Valorant Go! Vol. 1 Phantom

Valorant Go! Vol. 1 Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

This Reyna-themed skin was introduced for all the Reyna lovers in the community but is not a good value for similarly costing skins.

28) Spline Phantom

Spline Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

This skin is one of a kind in the game in terms of appearance, but it does not provide any unique animations, which other skins in its price range do. It also comes in four colors.

27) Abyssal Phantom

Abyssal Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

This skin has a water theme and is pretty well designed at a moderate cost.

26) Tigris Phantom

Tigris Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

This Phantom skin also has no unique VFX or animation but looks good with the red, black, and gold design and low cost.

25) Bound Phantom

Bound Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

A recently released battlepass skin looks incredibly well designed and surpasses some higher-costing skins.

24) Sarmad Phantom

Sarmad Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

This Phantom skin has an old Egyptian theme and is good value for money, although no special VFX or animations exist.

23) Team Ace Phantom

Team Ace Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

The best agent-themed Phantom skin in Valorant has an excellent fire design on a black background with the face of Phoenix, the fire agent. It is worth the buy if you are a Phoenix main.

22) Artisan Phantom

Artisan Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

The best battlepass Phantom skin in Valorant looks incredible with intricate designs and soothing color variants.

21) Celestial Phantom

Celestial Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

The golden cloudy design and matte finish texture look good on this skin. However, it does not have any custom animations for its price range.

20) Soulstrife Phantom

Soulstrife Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

The SOulstrife Phantom has a very dark design with a wavy texture which looks very good and unique in the game, but the lack of animations puts it high up in the list.

19) Doodle Buds Phantom

Doodle Buds Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

If you are an artist or into cartoons and animations, this skin is definitely for you. With the excellent doodle design, the gun also gets colored progressively on kills. It comes in three different color variants.

18) Radiant Crisis 001 Phantom

Radiant Crisis 001 Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

All skins from here on out are in the higher price range. Although this Phantom skin looks plain, it has many cool custom animations with actual animated sound effects.

17) Magepunk Phantom

Magepunk Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

The Magepunk Phantom has an electric theme to it. It has electricity flowing all around it and a similarly themed finisher to top it off.

16) Glitchpop Phantom

Glitchpop Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

The mixture of colors and fireworks, the Glitchpop Phantom has a techy feel to it. Staying true to its name, its animations are made to be 'glitchy.'

15) Protocol 781-A Phantom

Protocol 781-A Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

This phantom skin is unique as you get additional voice lines with it. On top of that, you get a custom pull-out animation, custom sounds, and, arguably, one of the best finishers in the game.

14) Recon Phantom

Recon Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

This military-themed phantom skin is a classic, and there is nothing to dislike about it. T add value, you get different custom attachments each time you equip the gun.

13) Radiant Entertainment System Phantom

Radiant Entertainment System Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

One of the latest in the line of trendy skins, it is themed on video games. This skin ranks high in the list with a custom pull-out animation, custom inspect animations, and three color variants.

12) Rgx 11z Pro Phantom

Rgx 11z Pro Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

One of the community favorites, this skin looks digitally themed and has a lot of color combinations to it.

11) Reaver Phantom

Reaver Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

The Reaver Phantom is loved by many. Its dark aesthetics, death-themed animations, and finisher are among the best in the game.

10) Singularity Phantom

Singularity Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

This skin is designed after dark matter and black holes. It has one-of-a-kind animations and an excellent finisher to top it off.

9) Neo Frontier Phantom

Neo Frontier Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

The latest Phantom skin released to date combines old school and new. It has a traditional gun design, fantastic color combinations, and custom reload animation.

8) Champions 2022 Phantom

Champions 2022 Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

This was released as a part of an exclusive collection during Valorant Champions 2022. All animations and VFX on this skin are unique, along with the exclusive Champions aura.

7) Blastx Phantom

Blastx Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

This Fortnite-themed phantom skin is not for everyone. You either like it or don't, but with the custom bullets, finisher, and sound effects, this skin is worth buying.

6) Chronovoid Phantom

Chronovoid Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

This is one of the best phantom skins in Valorant concerning animations and VFX. It also comes in four different color variants.

5) Ion Phantom

Ion Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

One of the oldest skins in Valorant but still one of the best released. It is simple, sleek, and has custom animations, sound effects, and a finisher.

4) Prime//2.0 Phantom

Prime//2.0 Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

One of the most popular phantom skins in Valorant, it has the custom Prime design and colors with animations and a finisher.

3) Spectrum Phantom

Spectrum Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

This skin is simple but elegant in design. It has colorful animations with custom sound effects that set it apart.

2) Oni Phantom

Oni Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

This is the first released phantom skin and easily one of the best. The custom Oni designs are one of the best in the game, making this one of the best value for money.

1) Ruination Phantom

Ruination Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

The dark-themed skinline from the Sentinels of Light event in Valorant brings the best phantom skin in the game. With its animations and VFX, this skin looks and feels the best in Valorant.