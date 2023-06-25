Is Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass worth buying?

With the dawn of the newest Episode, Riot Games’ wildly popular First-Person Shooter (FPS) Valorant will release the latest iteration of the Battlepass. This tier-based progression system rewards players with various cosmetics and Radianite Points after each tier. The Battlepass has free and premium levels. As is tradition, it offers 50 Premium tiers and a few free items.

Players must dish out 1000 Valorant Points, or VP, to purchase the Premium pass. An economical solution for those that do not wish to spend big bucks on higher-end cosmetic bundles, the Battlepass is a great alternative to earn a few Radianite Points (RP), as well as acquire decent gun skins and other aesthetic upgrades to their accounts.

However, spending 1000 VP on a Valorant Battlepass every month may not be feasible for many. As such, it is natural to wonder if the investment is worth it, or if one would rather wait for the next pass.

This next section shares an overview of what the Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass offers to help players make a decision on their purchase.

Valorant’s Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass offers aesthetically pleasing items

Blush Spectre (Image via Riot Games)

The newest Valorant Battlepass arriving with the launch of Episode 7, will offer players three weapon bundles, similar to previous versions of the pass. Two will not feature any upgrades, while one will contain a Melee skin — a high-tier reward (tiers 45-50).

The third will have one color variant upgrade for the Ares and the Judge and two upgrades to the Ghost, which will be the free skin provided in the Battlepass. Each color variant will cost 15 Radianite Points to unlock.

Below are three gun skin collections attainable in the Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass and the weapons available in each bundle:

Blush : Frenzy, Guardian, Operator, Spectre

: Frenzy, Guardian, Operator, Spectre Composite : Marshall, Melee, Phantom, Stinger

: Marshall, Melee, Phantom, Stinger Digihex (Upgradeable): Ghost (Free Skin), Ares, Judge

The Blush Collection features a sharp, metallic pink hue with black accents. It features no aesthetic changes to the body of the guns themselves.

Composite melee (Image via Riot Games)

The Composite collection might be the most appealing of the three. It is a sleek and futuristic take on a few guns, with a flame orange color and metallic accents. The guns are molded in edged, modern shapes. The melee features a jagged, curved, Khukri-style blade with a flame-orange hilt.

The Digihex bundle, much like the Blush Collection, has guns that are attributed in either a teal chrome finish or a royal golden-black finish. There are a few motifs above the handles, embossed in white. The Ghost features an additional blood-red and black finish with white motifs above the handle.

Similar to gun skins featured in previous Valorant passes, these do not come with any animation or sound upgrades found on other bundles available through the store.

The Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass from Valorant will contain 13 player cards, 10 gun buddies, 15 sprays (some might be animated), and player titles. Additionally, players will be rewarded with Radianite Points.

Some of these items will be available for free, and players will be rewarded with them as they gain more XP and go further up the pass.

Some rewards players can earn from the Battlepass (Image via Sportskeeda)

Below are all the free items players can expect in the new Valorant Battlepass:

3 Player Cards

3 gun buddies

3 Player Titles

2 Sprays

30 Radianite Points (Epilogue)

Ghost Skin

If a player chooses to purchase the Premium pass, an additional XP Boost will be activated on their Valorant accounts. This allows them to earn points faster and rank up through tiers easily.

Verdict

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Act’s almost up, but you’ve got a few more left in you, right? Finish up before June 26th and clutch those last few rewards. Act’s almost up, but you’ve got a few more left in you, right? Finish up before June 26th and clutch those last few rewards. https://t.co/Up6uda3Qp0

With only one skin bundle justifying a price tag and cosmetics that can be considered trivial, the premium version of the Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass for Valorant may not be a justified purchase for many. If players are looking to earn RP without spending too much or are just looking for a few unique buddies and cards, this latest pass might be worth looking into.

The uncommon Melee skin and the aforementioned aesthetics may pique a few players' interests. Other than that, this Battlepass falls short of any exciting new additions.

Players who have been part of the Valorant ecosystem for a while and have a sizeable inventory in their arsenal should only buy this version of the pass to stack up on Radianite Points as a cheaper alternative to spending real money on them.

Thus, purchasing this pass might not be the wisest decision if these players already have upgradeable skins and RP.

Poll : 0 votes