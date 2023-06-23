5 Melee skins Valorant pros love

Valorant consists of a plethora of eye-dazzling aspects, among which are the weapon skins. These beautiful cosmetics enhance the core shooting experience by adding a new dimension. Players love to buy weapon skins season after season, and the devs keep adding them as it's the only source of income for the company. Apart from shooting down enemies and using unique abilities, having aesthetically beautiful skin improves your gameplay.

Melee weapons are an all-time favorite, whenever there is no gun in your hand. A classy and aesthetic knife offers a unique touch of flair during those close-ranked combats. In this article, we will explore 5 melee skins that Valorant pros adore, showcasing their favorite picks and the reason behind them.

Xenohunter, Sovereign, and three other Melee skins loved by professional Valorant players

1)Xenohunter Knife

The Xenohunter Melee has an extraterrestrial theme and the most futuristic design ever. This Melee skin stands out among the whole Xenohunter collection thanks to its distinctive and alluring appearance. The animation sound effects associated with it add another layer of immersion to someone’s gameplay experience.

Xenohunter knife costs players 3550 VP. Even though the skin is expensive, it is worth every penny. Many pro players love to use this Xenohunter knife, one of them being Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban. He is one of the key players of 100Theives and adores this skin.

2)Sovereign Sword

The Sovereign collection is among the oldest weapon collections in the skin set. The Sovereign Sword is a favorite among players that value a little richness in their load-outs because of its elaborate engravings and glittering gold accents. Its distinct sound effects and satisfying animations enhance the experience of players.

Sovereign Sword’s ornate design has caught the attention of many Valorant pros, including Ayaz “nAts” Akhmetshin. He is one of the best Sentinel players and has been using this knife from the beginning. This knife costs 3550 VP in the market.

3)Glitchpop Axe

Glitchpop Axe is for those players who prefer futuristic and edgy aesthetics. This colorful melee skin has a neon-infused pattern that reminds us of Cyberpunk themes. Its eye-catching animations, accompanied by some glitchy visual effects with a unique audio profile, give players a unique experience in the game.

Professional players like Fnatic’s Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev and DRX’s Jung “Foxy9” Jae-sung love to use this melee skin. This skin costs 4350 VP, making it one of the most expensive cosmetic items available in the market.

4)Prime 2.0 Karambit

After seeing the popularity of the Prime bundle in season 1, devs have created a 2.0 version of it. This bundle was first introduced in Episode 2 Act 2 of Valorant. The melee skin in the bundle features a sleek and modern design, dynamic animations, and immersive audio. Its metallic finish and intricate engravings add sophistication and elevate the overall experience.

Most Valorant professionals like Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk are drawn to it for its combination of style and functionality. The blade stretches and unfolds with each swing and thrust, delivering lethal and precise attacks. This skin costs 3550 VP, making it affordable and one of the favorite knives ever.

5)Champions Karambit

The Champions Karambit melee is a prominent and highly desired skin that holds a special place in the hearts of every player out there. It was introduced as a part of the Champions collection in 2021. It displays a distinctive inspect animation as it plays the official soundtrack of Valorant Champions 2021. Additionally, this Karambit glows uniquely when a player tops the killboard during a game.

The exquisite design, captivating animations, and immersive sounds are why it’s so popular among professional Valorant players. Players like Emir “Alfajer” Bedir and Leo “Leo” Jannesson are currently using this knife during the Valorant Champions Tour 2023. It was a limited-time melee skin that cost 5350 VP.

This concludes the list of the most popular and appealing melee skins among Valorant pros. Some honorable mentions are Reaver Knife and Oni Claw, which have distinctive designs and a wide fanbase among players.

