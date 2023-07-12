Valorant player discovers game-changing Deadlock trick on Bind

Valorant's newest Sentinel Agent, Deadlock, has quickly made a name for herself with her unique abilities. Recently, players have discovered a game-changing trick on the map Bind involving Deadlock's Ultimate ability, Annihilation. This bug allows Deadlock to open teleporters on Bind using her Ultimate ability, granting her team a significant advantage.

Usually, teleporters on Bind can only be activated by stepping into the entrance to the portals, requiring players to physically access the teleporter entrance to trigger its activation. However, a bug that allows Deadlock's Ultimate ability, Annihilation, to open the teleporters without physical contact has been uncovered.

Valorant's newest game-breaking bug with Deadlock

Valorant News @ValorINTEL Fun Fact: You can open the teleporters on Bind with Deadlock's Ult



Fun Fact: You can open the teleporters on Bind with Deadlock's Ult https://t.co/4utrYbvl3Z

To execute the bug, Deadlock must activate her Ultimate ability, Annihilation, and target the teleporter. Once the Ultimate ability is used on the teleporter, it will automatically open, allowing Deadlock and her team to get into the teleporter from the other side without needing to physically access the portal doors.

This bug can significantly impact gameplay and strategy on the map Bind. Opening teleporters without exposing yourself to potential enemy fire can give Deadlock's team a tactical advantage. It lets you surprise opponents who are either in the teleporter or might use it, catching them off guard.

While this bug may seem advantageous to Deadlock players, it is important to note that exploiting bugs goes against the spirit of fair play. Exploiting game bugs is unsportsmanlike and can lead to negative consequences, including penalties or bans from the game. However, it doesn't look like Riot has banned anyone for using this bug yet.

Riot Games will probably fix it soon once the bug goes viral or players report it. Reporting these bugs helps game developers identify and resolve issues, ensuring fair and balanced gameplay for all players. To report bugs in Valorant, visit the official Riot Games support website and follow the appropriate steps to submit a bug report.

While this bug opens up new strategic possibilities, it is crucial to remember the importance of fair play and sportsmanship. Riot Games continues to work diligently to address bugs and ensure a balanced and enjoyable gaming experience for all Valorant players.

Poll : 0 votes