Valorant player discovers new reload glitch that can be game-breaking when used right

Valorant is a popular FPS game with a very active fanbase as well as developers.

Periodic bug fixes are deployed now and then, but many bugs have been popping up recently. The game is better than the close beta stage but still has its flaws and new errors. This can spoil the fun for players and ruin their gameplay experience completely.

An instant-reload exploit is back in #VALORANT 😳



Despite being 'fixed' in the 2.09 patch, players can now cancel reload animations by interacting with orbs.



(📽️: u/AtmosYT) pic.twitter.com/v5JYRATkH3 — Valorant News (@ValorINTEL) May 28, 2021

A Reddit user, u/AtomosYT, recently posted a video on the forum where he was just having fun and accidentally discovered the new reload glitch. It allows players to instantly reload without any long animations. This might ruin the gameplay experience as instantly reloading gives players an unfair advantage.

Riot Games has not yet confirmed the existence of a bug like this in the game. This article will talk about the new reload glitch that is back in Valorant.

Valorant community finds new reload glitch

The new reload glitch is a new bug in the game that is still unnoticed by Riot.

The video posted on Reddit by u/AtomosYT shows how the bug helps players instantly reload within a few seconds.

An interaction occurs when the player tries to grab an Ultimate Orb. They had bound the interaction key in the mouse wheel downward, so, in the video, it is seen that a weird interaction is happening. The Ultimate Orb is just glowing repeatedly, and when the player is hitting the reload button, the magazine gets instantly reloaded without any animations.

A player can just sit near an Ultimate Orb while playing Odin as it has a huge magazine size and can instantly reload the gun when opponents show up.

Riot has revealed the end date of the Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 Battlepass as June 21st, and players are hoping to see a fix before this season ends in Valorant. There is no confirmation yet from the publisher regarding how long it will take to post a patch to fix this problem.