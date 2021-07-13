Valorant player finds a new one-way wall bang spot on Spilt

A new wall bang spot in Valorant's Split map. (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant has got insane wall bang spots, all across its six maps to kill or cause damage to the enemies, without getting exposed.

Wall banging is one of the common techniques used in shooting games, to damage the opponents without a peek. This eliminates the risk of having a direct encounter with the enemies.

Players can shoot through the wall with the right choice of weapon. There are many such wall bang spots in all Valorant maps.

Recently, a Valorant player, with the Reddit username as, u/pepesilva98 discovered a new spot in Split’s Sewers. When the player wall bangs from B Link by shooting through a wall in Sewers, it causes damage to the enemies at A Main, but it doesn’t work other way round.

It is a one-way wall bang spot, which was unknown to the Valorant community for so long.

Valorant’s new one-way wall bang spot in Spilt’s Sewers

The clip, posted by a Reddit user, shows Reyna from the opposing team killing the player at A Main, through the Sewers. It was something unusual for the players to experience. Thus, a mimic of the incident was created by the player in the custom game.

The video clearly shows how a wall banging through the Sewers from B Link killed the enemy at A Main.

The player also finds out that it is a one-way wall bang spot. When a player fires from A Main, through the Sewer wall, no damage is caused.

It is going to be a nightmare for the attackers to enter the A Site in Split. Defenders can easily cause deal damage to the opponents from a long distance, through this insane wall bang spot.

This will make defending A Site easy from the Mid. Also, to do this, mid control would be necessary in Split.

Riot devs have not yet commented on it. Hence, it is still unknown if it is a bug or an intentional one. Some players want to get it fixed in the upcoming patches. Whereas some find it to be a great way to knock the attackers down and climb rank.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul