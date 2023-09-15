Valorant player rediscovers old Neon bug on Breeze

After spending over half a year in development, Breeze returned to Valorant's competitive map pool at the start of Episode 7 Act 2. The map has undergone several structural changes in this interim period, which have turned playing on it into a whole new experience. Interestingly, all the alterations to the map seem to have triggered an old bug, which leads to an unusual interaction between Neon and Pyramids on the A-Site.

In this bug, Neon can use the slide feature of her High Gear ability to bounce off an ally and get on top of the pyramid with the crab marker. This can give you an exceptional advantage regarding positioning when playing as Neon, as enemy team members will not expect to find you there.

You must note that this is a bug, and using it might be considered an exploit. It is also uncertain if all players will be able to use it or when it will be patched out. That said, read on to find out more about the bug, and how you can try it out yourself.

Players can reportedly use Neon's slide to climb on top of the Breeze pyramids in Valorant using a bug

In a clip shared by content creator knights temet, who happens to be a Neon-main in Valorant, the bug that allows the Philipino Agent to climb on top of Breeze's pyramids without using any cheats is back. If one player is able to use it usually means others can as well. A similar technique was earlier discovered for Jett when the tropical map first came back at the start of Episode 7 Act 2.

If you are curious about how to achieve the seemingly impossible feat as well, you can find the steps in the next section.

How to climb Breeze's pyramids as Neon in Valorant

First of all, unlike Jett, Neon players need an ally to help them out to successfully take advantage of this bug. Before the round starts, ask one of your teammates to crouch at the back of the pyramid with the lobster.

Teammate position for Neon Breeze exploit. (Image via Riot Games)

This is how your teammate should be standing for you to execute the task.

Where to slide from for Neon Breeze exploit. (Image via Riot Games)

Trigger High Gear from a distance and start your slide, aiming towards the wall next to your teammate. When done correctly, you should slide right onto the top of the pyramid.

Once you are on top, you can shoot at enemies from an unusual angle. One of two things to keep in mind is that when you decide to come down from the top, you will take a substantial amount of damage.

The other thing to consider before using this trick is that it will be considered exploiting a bug in Valorant, and if an enemy player reports you, your account may receive temporary punishments.