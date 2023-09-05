Valorant players can now climb Breeze's A-Pyramids with this simple trick

Valorant is currently live with the Episode 7 Act 2 update and welcomed back one of the largest maps in the game, Breeze. It rotated out of the competitive pool and was taken back to the studios for some rework. These new changes were made to balance the map for the defending and attacking sides.

However, it seems a new bug has surfaced that can help players climb the new Pyramids in A-Site.

Valorant is one of the biggest multiplayer shooter titles and receives periodic updates and patches. The developers might have missed checking the entire Breeze map in the latest update, as a peculiar new glitch has appeared. However, this seems to be limited only to the Duelist Agent Jett in the game.

Let us take a closer look at the new method to climb Breeze’s A-Pyraminds.

How to climb on Breeze's Crab and Shrimp pyramids with Jett in Valorant

Breeze returned with some significant changes in its layout in an attempt to create a fair playing ground for all players. Unfortunately, multiplayer titles have a knack for showing up with bizarre bugs that can shift the balance of the match to favor one side.

The developer seems to be aware of the newfound Valorant bug on Breeze and may roll out a patch to fix it in the next iteration.

A-Pyramid in Breeze (Image via Sportskeeda)

For those wondering how to perform this bug, here is a quick guide to climb the A-Pyramids on Breeze’s A-Site.

You must pick Jett for this maneuver, as it requires the passive ability of the specific Agent.

Go near the A-Pyramids and position yourself on the starting slope of the structure in A-Site.

Hold your keybind for Jump, forward directional movement, and start spamming it for Crouch as soon as you are near the inclined wall.

Once you start this process, Jett will slowly ascend toward the tip of the Pyramid and finally reach the flat top.

You can let go of the Jump and Crouch buttons after reaching the top and freely shoot down enemies from this off-angle.

A-Pyramid top in Breeze (Image via Sportskeeda)

It is important to note that this is not a feature and was not meant to exist on the map by design. Exploiting bugs in Valorant could lead to your account being reported and can result in matchmaking suspensions and temporary user bans.

It is a good practice to report to the official Riot Support about such bugs and glitches to maintain the sanctity of the game.

The Valorant community is quite creative, which is evident, as more players push the game to its limits and find new glitches. However, these problems are found only so the developer team can go through the issues and deploy the necessary patch to fix them. It is strongly advised against taking advantage of such game-breaking bugs to avoid facing in-game penalties.

