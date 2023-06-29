Valorant community discovers health decay bug in Episode 7 patch

Valorant rolled out its latest update to introduce Episode 7 Act 1 on June 27, 2023. Alongside releasing a brand new Agent called Deadlock and various cosmetic items, Patch 7.00 also brought a game-breaking bug, causing players to face health decay even after leaving Viper's Pit Ultimate. While this bug only occurs once players enter the pit using their own Ultimate abilities, it can still lead to losing rounds in crucial games.

This article will dive deeper into the ongoing health decay bug before Riot Games launches an official fix.

What is Valorant's latest health decay bug?

The latest health decay bug only occurs when Agents like Phoenix and Yoru enter the Viper's Pit using their Ultimate abilities. Once a Phoenix or Yoru player leaves the pit using their Run it Back or Dimensional Drift ultimates, their health starts to decay despite leaving the pit.

This decay stays for the entirety of the round, and they cannot be healed back to full health by Skye or Sage. Valorant community members have shared their experiences with the health decay bug by posting gameplay clips. While facing this issue, players in the clips were left helpless as they had no choice but to stay alive on their own.

urnotjustin 🐯 @urnotjustin Currently a bug on VALORANT that causes you to decay permanently, on live servers. Be careful if you play Phoenix. #VALORANT Currently a bug on VALORANT that causes you to decay permanently, on live servers. Be careful if you play Phoenix. #VALORANT https://t.co/JsJ959QhtZ

A Twitter user by the tag of @urnotjistin shared a clip of his gameplay where they faced the health decay bug playing as Phoenix. After entering the Viper's Pit on their Phoenix Ultimate in the mentioned clip, the player started losing their health to the decay bug even after the Run it Back Ultimate ran out.

The player was down to 1 HP without armor for the rest of the round.

Another player who goes by the tag of u/simplyshadowhd on Reddit was able to share their personal experience while facing the health decay bug in Valorant Episode 7 Act 1. In the other clip, the Yoru player enters the enemy Viper's Pit using the Dimensional Drift Ultimate. Upon leaving the pit, the player lost health points after his ultimate expired. This issue led to Yoru losing a gunfight against the enemy Chamber as the player was already down to 1 HP.

This is not the Valorant community's first run into Viper bugs. In the past, Viper players could negate opponent Viper's Snake Bite damage by throwing their molly into it. While the health decay bug is still new, fans can expect a quick patch from Riot Games to fix this in the coming days.

Poll : 0 votes