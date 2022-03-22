Valorant players can import and export crosshair settings with Patch 4.05

Valorant 4.05 patch arrives with minute bug fixes, Brimstone nerfs, and a new crosshair feature in the game.

This is the first patch arriving after Patch 4.04 brought Episode 4 Act 2 with significant Controller changes, map changes, Yoru rework, a community battlepass, etc.

With Patch 4.05, Valorant players can import and export crosshair profiles into the game. This allows them to copy each other's crosshairs and share them with their friends easily without making an effort to change the settings manually.

Developers have previously brought features for players to save in the crosshairs. Now, they can also copy them with ease by exchanging the codes.

How to import and export crosshair settings in Valorant?

Crosshair settings play a vital role in improving gunplay skills and aim. However, players often experiment with different settings to find the perfect one. Sharing and experimenting with others' crosshair settings can make it easier. Patch 4.05 allows players to do so by sharing codes.

One can save the crosshair settings with a unique profile name and share it with others. This makes the process easier to share the crosshair settings with other players in the game. However, one needs to follow specific steps to import and export crosshair profiles.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Heads up! We're eager to get Patch 4.05 to you but we ran into some late issues, so expect some delays to your usual release. You can still read the Patch Notes—including Brim stim and sharable crosshairs—here: riot.com/3Io18Xj Heads up! We're eager to get Patch 4.05 to you but we ran into some late issues, so expect some delays to your usual release. You can still read the Patch Notes—including Brim stim and sharable crosshairs—here: riot.com/3Io18Xj https://t.co/KLTVWX8Wgo

Import Crosshair Settings

Below are the steps that one needs to follow to import the other's crosshair settings:

Go to the Settings Click on the Crosshair tab Click on the arrow icon pointing down next to Crosshair Profile Input or paste the code Click the Import button

Export Crosshair Settings

Below are the steps that one needs to follow to export their crosshair settings:

Go to the Settings Click on the Crosshair tab Click on the arrow icon pointing up next to Crosshair Profile The auto-generated code will be copied to your clipboard Share it with your friends

In the new patch update, developers have brought in other features like the 'Prioritize Strongest Weapon' system. Players can enjoy new features in the game as soon as Patch 4.05 releases in their respective regions.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar