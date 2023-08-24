Valorant Premier SNAP//SHOT: How to use, available stats, and more

Valorant Premier SNAP//SHOT is a new in-game feature for players to explore and flaunt their skills to the world. It was launched on August 23, 2023, and is meant to help individual players find teammates to participate in Premier. SNAP//SHOT is going to be a useful tool for players in the upcoming year in Valorant since Premier will be a direct path into the regional Challengers Leagues.

This article will discuss everything you need to know about the SNAP//SHOT feature in Valorant.

How to use Valorant Premier SNAP//SHOT?

SNAP//SHOT export screen (Image via Riot Games)

Go to the official website of SNAP//SHOT and follow the steps mentioned below to generate your unique promotional video:

Step 1: Log into your Riot account with your username and password.

Step 2: On the landing page, click on the button that says, "Click here to start."

Step 3: The system will process your information based on the last 100 Competitive matches you played. Based on that, it will display your stats.

Step 4: Once that is done, you have to decide the format in which you want to export them to promote on your social media. The available options are vertical and horizontal videos and still images.

Step 5: You also have to pick the languages in which you are comfortable communicating in-game. This is important because it helps you match with other prospective teammates. There are 21 languages from across the world to choose from, and each player can choose up to three.

Step 6: Once you have finalized all the details, click on the red "Generate" button on the bottom left to export your media. This part will take up to 3 minutes based on how powerful your PC is.

What stats are shown in Valorant Premier SNAP//SHOT?

The stats available through Premier SNAP//SHOT are:

Most played Agent

Best performance map

Kill/Death ratio

Damage per round

Win rate

Headshot accuracy

Your current rank

Your region

The languages you can communicate in

Valorant Premier SNAP//SHOT errors and how to fix them

SNAP//SHOT error (Image via Riot Games)

Some players might encounter an error where their match history is not automatically recounted by the system. To resolve the problem, close the tab and restart the browser.

If the problem persists, try restarting your PC, logging out, and back into your account.

After a successful testing period for Premier in 2023, it will officially launch as an official path-to-pro system during VCT 2024. Players can use this feature presently to find teammates to practice with.