Valorant Rankdle #103: Answers for Friday, March 17

If you have seen Valorant pros trying to guess the ranks of players based on clips they sent and trying to solve the Wordle puzzle daily, Rankdle is made for you.

Rankdle is a game based around Riot's character-based tactical shooter where you have to watch three clips each day and guess what rank the player spotlighted in them belongs to. The game is not limited to only Valorant, though, and has equivalent games for League of Legends, CS: GO, and Rocket League enthusiasts.

Friday, March 17, 2023, has challenges the community can take on. Here are the correct answers for today's Rankdle clips.

What are the Valorant Rankdle answers for Friday, March 17, 2023?

The correct answers for today's iteration of the game are as follows:

Clip 1: Bronze

Bronze Clip 2: Iron

Iron Clip 3: Diamond

1) Clip 1

The first clip shows an Omen in a Bronze lobby. It is understood that it is a low-level match as soon as you see the first fight in the clip between the Omen and the enemy, Reyna. It is so messy that it cannot be anything but Iron or Bronze.

The Omen should ideally have fallen back and let their team help him, but they chose to send down a Paranoia and fight the enemies. Luckily for them, the enemy team was entirely blind, and he sprayed down two of the players using an entire Vandal clip. They get an Ace in the round, but not a single shot was clean in the entire clip.

2) Clip 2

The second clip from today is peak Iron lobby gameplay, where players are just doing whatever they want, making Valorant look like a Battle Royale format, where each player is playing for themselves.

The spotlight is on a Phoenix who wins a 1v4 situation getting an Ace in the process is just doing rounds in Haven's Attacker Spawn with a Bulldog, and he is being peeked at one after the other by enemy team members as he sprays them down using the Bulldog.

3) Clip 3

This clip focuses on an Omen player who is in the Diamond tier. The clip begins with them walking down mid-on Pearl. You immediately hear a teammate calling out that someone had pushed through A based on the sound cues they received. Based on this information, the Omen pre-aims the angle to win the fight.

They then peek into B-Link and win the fight against a Brimstone. What he does after that is exciting and shows good game awareness. He sees two enemy players on the minimap and throws a Paranoia in that line to help his team even from afar.

In Valorant Rankdle, you get two stars for every correct rank you guess and one star if your guess is within one rank range of the correct answer. Each day you have the chance to earn six stars in total. Using the in-game tracker, you can also keep track of how you do each day.

