All Gekko lineups for Pearl in Valorant

Episode 6 Act 2 marked the entry of a new Agent called Gekko in Valorant. He is the sixth Initiator Agent to join the ranks and is a specialist in crowd control and gathering information.

Gekko has a crew of Pokemon-like creatures in his kitty who carry out his tasks for him. One of his four abilities is Mosh Pit, a throwable molly resembling Viper's Snake Bite. It can be used both while taking control of the site and in post-plant situations.

Like other mollies in the game, Mosh Pit has a unique projectile. Therefore knowing a couple of lineups for it is bound to come in handy. This article has you covered all the important lineups for the ability on Pearl.

Note: The screengrabs used in this article were taken at maxed-out graphics settings in Valorant.

Best Mosh Pit lineups for Gekko on Fracture in Valorant

A-Site

1) A-Backsite clearing Moshpit lineup

This lineup clears the area behind the cafe in the middle of the A-Site on Valorant's Pearl. Defenders often hide behind it and ambush you when you enter deep into the site.

Position for A-Backsite clearing Moshpit lineup (Image via Riot Games)

As shown in the image above, position yourself in the nook to shoot Mosh for this lineup.

Crosshair placement for A-Backsite clearing Moshpit lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Once you have positioned yourself for this lineup, place the line between Thrash and Dizzy against the bump on the rod and throw Mosh. Doing this will ensure the molly lands behind the cafe and forces any defenders out.

Result for A-Backsite clearing Moshpit lineup (Image via Riot Games)

2) A-Dugout clearing Mosh Pit lineup

Dugout is a powerful position in Valorant's Pearl, as the walls in the area are pretty thin, and defenders can often hide there and kill a spike planter if the area is not cleared. This lineup flushes out enemies hiding there.

Position for A-Dugout clearing Mosh Pit lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Position yourself as you did for the last lineup and this one.

Crosshair placement for A-Dugout clearing Mosh Pit lineup (Image via Riot Games)

For this lineup, align the line between Dizzy and Wingman against the top of the rod as shown above, and throw Mosh for it to land, as shown in the screengrab below.

A-Dugout clearing Mosh Pit lineup (Image via Riot Games)

3) Post-plant Mosh Pit lineup for default plant

Post-plant lineups are really powerful in Valorant, and knowing some can come in handy in winning many rounds in the game. This one here will work wonders for the default plant on A-Site Pearl.

Position for post-plant Mosh Pit lineup for default plant on A-Site in Valorant's Pearl (Image via Riot Games)

Tuck yourself into this corner depicted in the above image.

Crosshair placement for post-plant Mosh Pit lineup for default plant on A-Site (Image via Riot Games)

Point your crosshair to the point of intersection of the two bricks and throw the molly for it to land in the default plant spot, as shown in the image below.

Result for post-plant Mosh Pit lineup for default plant on A-Site (Image via Riot Games)

B-Site

1) Mosh Pit lineup to clear behind screens on B-Site

This molly lineup flushes out anyone hiding behind screens. If they come out, you will have the advantage of pre-aiming them, and if they choose to sit in the molly, they die.

Crosshair placement for Mosh Pit lineup to clear behind screens on B-Site ((Image via Riot Games)

Point in the direction of the screen and place your crosshair, so it is above the big pillar. After this, run forward and throw Mosh while running for the molly to land, as shown below.

Result for Mosh Pit lineup to clear behind screens on B-Site in Valorant's Pearl ((Image via Riot Games)

2) Post-plant Mosh Pit lineup #1

Positioning for post-plant Mosh Pit lineup #1 on B-Site in Valorant's Pearl ((Image via Riot Games)

Position yourself as shown in the above image by aligning the edge of the pillar with the line where the location marker is.

Crosshair placement for post-plant Mosh Pit lineup #1 on B-Site in Valorant's Pearl ((Image via Riot Games)

Place your crosshair at the corner of the tiled roof as shown above, run forward, and throw Mosh, and it will land as shown in the image below.

Result for post-plant Mosh Pit lineup #1 on B-Site in Valorant's Pearl ((Image via Riot Games)

3) Post-plant Mosh Pit lineup #2

Crosshair placement for post-plant Mosh Pit lineup #2 on B-Site in Valorant's Pearl ((Image via Riot Games)

Like the Mosh Pit lineup for clearing the area behind A-Screen, this one also doesn't require much precision. All you need to do is point in the spike's general direction and place your crosshair on the top of the pillar in the middle of the site. Run and throw Mosh from this position for him to land perfectly on the Spike.

Result for post-plant Mosh Pit lineup #2 on B-Site in Valorant's Pearl ((Image via Riot Games)

Knowing these lineups will take your Gekko gameplay to the next level.

