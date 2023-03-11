Episode 6 Act 2 of Valorant has added a new Initiator to the mix. The new Agent, known as Gekko, comes from Los Angeles, United States, and has a wide range of creatures in his kitty that do his dirty work for him.

Like other Initiators, Gekko's abilities are focused on crowd control and information gathering, and can be extremely effective in opening up plant-sites when used in coordination with the rest of the team.

Gekko's host of creatures consists of Dizzy, Wingman, Mosh, and Thrash. The focus of this article will be on Mosh, who creates an area of goo where he lands, which can be deadly for enemies if they stand in it for too long.

How does Gekko's Mosh Pit work in Valorant?

The official description for the ability in Valorant says:

EQUIP Mosh. FIRE to throw Mosh like a grenade. ALT FIRE to throw underhand. Upon landing Mosh duplicates across a large area then after a short delay explodes.

Mosh is the creature in question that is thrown by Gekko, and upon landing, it spreads over a large area covering it in green goo. The area is divided into two parts that are differentiated by the two shades of green, with the inner part being lighter than the outer.

After a three-second windup time, the entire area explodes thrice in a matter of 0.2 seconds. Depending on whether you are in the light or dark part, you will take 50 damage or 25 damage per explosion, respectively. This basically means if you are caught in the lighter part when Mosh explodes, it's game over for you in that round.

The closest analogy to Mosh Pit in Valorant is KAY/O's FRAG/MENT, but instead of evenly timed out ticks over time, this one blows you apart at once if you don't leave its area of effect within three seconds.

Tips on using Gekko's Mosh Pit in Valorant

You can simply throw Mosh at enemies to get a cheeky kill, but if you want to improve your gameplay as Gekko, you should incorporate these tricks while using the ability:

1) Use Mosh Pit in combination with other abilities

Combining Mosh with something like a Fade Seize or Astra Gravity Well can be a very effective tool, as it will not let enemies run out of the area of effect while it loads up to explode.

2) Use Mosh Pit to flush enemies out of corners

Getting kills with Mosh might not be as easy as you think. Instead, you should try using it to flush enemies out into uncomfortable areas so that you and your teammates have the advantage when fighting them.

3) Use Mosh Pit to prevent Spike plant and defuse

On defense, throwing Mosh onto areas where the Spike will be planted can buy your teammates time to rotate and get ready for retakes. On attack, Mosh can be an effective post-plant tool much like Brimstone's Incendiary, which could single-handedly win you the round if you time it right.

4) Learn lineups for Mosh Pit

Knowing lineups for Gekko can help you achieve both the aforementioned tasks with ease. You will be able to help your team out of safety by using lineups and adding a second layer of threat for the opposing team to have to deal with.

Incorporating these tips and tricks into your Gekko gameplay will make you stand out in your Valorant ranked games.

