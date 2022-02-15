Valorant to release new Undercity skin bundle in Patch 4.03, similar to Glitchpop collection

Valorant introduced the new Undercity skin bundle with a cyber theme in Patch 4.03, identical to the previously released Glitchpop collection.

Valorant developers have always experimented with new themes and brought new weapon skin lines to the stores. They recently dropped the Tigris skin bundle to honour the Chinese Lunar New Year 2022.

However, this is not the first time developers have designed a cyber themed skin for players. Glitchpop, which has remained one of the most popular skin lines in the game, was designed with a similarly high-tech and punky theme.

Unlike Glitchpop, it is expected to have no animation, VFX or finishers, as it is a greenscreen skin.

Valorant's new Undercity skin bundle features a strange character, as cthe community speculates it isa teaser for next agent

The new Undercity bundle consists of skins for the following five weapons, as revealed by data miner, floxay, on Twitter:

Bulldog

Phantom

Judge

Classic

Hack & Slash Melee

The bundle will also contain an Undercity player card and five cyber-themed weapon skins.

He further revealed the Undercity skin line to be set under the Premium Tier (PE), making the entire bundle cost 7100 VP. Each weapon skin costs 1775VP, and the melee costs 3550 VP. However, this is an estimated price and not officially revealed by Riot Games.

Furthermore, the presence of an unknown character in the new Undercity skin line makes it interesting. The figure also appeared in the latest "Can't Slow Me Down" cinematic video, featuring the Korean Duelist agent, Jett. It appeared on the LED screen in the video, with the text "Victoria Vector" over it.

Riot Games have previously hinted at their future content through various means, as they did for Chamber in the YR1 cinematic video. Many speculate it is a teaser for the next Valorant agent, but nothing is officially confirmed.

Riot Games will soon officially release more details about the new Undercity skin line. Players can expect it to drop with the Patch 4.03 update and buy them in exchange for VPs from the store. However, many are not satisfied with the new skin bundle due to its close resemblance to Glitchpop.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar