Valorant released a new cinematic as a tribute to Raze players

Valorant recently released a new cinematic to pay tribute to Raze players around the globe.

Valorant developers said in the description of the video:

VALORANT is celebrating its YEAR ONE.

The video, “The Color of the Town”, was created to celebrate and pay tribute to players from around the world who love to play with our one and only Brazilian Agent, Raze. It features an original remix of the song "O Canto da Cidade", sung by Daniela Mercury.

“From Bahia, to the entire World! Thank you for an incredible year one! Much love, Fam.”

Valorant developers have also left a hint about the upcoming agent at the end of the video.

Valorant Raze: The Color of the Town Cinematic

Raze is an agent from Brazil. The Brazilian girl is one of Valorant's most aggressive agents. With her Paint-shells, Boom-Bot and Show-Stopper, Raze can cause unbelievable damage to the opposition.

In the video, Raze is seen entering the godown where she tries to repair her damaged Boom Bot.

Raze's damaged Boom-Bot

Raze trying to repair her Boom-Bot

But suddenly she got a call from Breach to join a mission.

Raze got a call to join the mission

After that, the video showed how the professional players use Raze in their favor. They have added the best Raze gameplay of professional players around the world.

The makers of the video have used 'O Canto da Cidade' as background music. The song was sung by Daniela Mercury, a Brazilian singer, songwriter, dancer, producer, actress and television host.

At the end of the video, the makers also left a small hint of the upcoming agent. A copy of Raze's boombot rolled close to Raze's damaged boombot. This suggests that the upcoming agent might have the ability to create a copy of the other agent's ability.

Hint of the upcoming agent

Yesterday, the developers also revealed a short teaser of the upcoming agent in the Summer Game Fest.

