Valorant releases new voice lines for Agents in PBE Patch 4.11, hints new map in Portugal

With the launch of Episode 4 Act 3, Wake Up, fans of Valorant all over the world were treated to a new Initiator Agent, Fade, and a new Battlepass.

Moreover, there’s information on a new map and the addition of new voice lines for KAY/O and Cypher via patch 4.11 for Valorant.

Data miner @Shiick (on Twitter) has mined some voice lines out of the PBE for 4.11 in Valorant.

Shiick @Shiick New voicemails added on PBE for 4.11. New voicemails added on PBE for 4.11. https://t.co/e984hAUzhe

A major hint is towards the reveal of a new map, Portugal in Valorant. In the new Valorant patch, new voice lines for KAY/O and Cypher have been added.

It hints at their relationship with each other and with other agents in the Valorant lineup. Brimstone, Killjoy, and Neon are mentioned in the voice lines spoken by KAY/O and Cypher.

Valorant's latest patch features voice lines from KAY/O and Cypher

The voice leak starts with KAY/O as the team is headed back from Portugal, suggesting the launch of a new map named Portugal:

“Brimstone the team is headed back from Portugal”

KAY/O goes on to say that the team has searched every part of the city and the layout on Alpha matches that of Omega:

“We scouted every inch of the city down to the last brick, if the layout here on alpha matches what's in Omega, we'll feel right at home”

KAY/O goes on to say that Brimstone only needs to find the Radianite as the scouting brief was good:

“Now you just need to find that Radianite, the scouting brief you said was good”

KAY/O also mentions something about a portal that can be managed by Killjoy and Neon if anything goes wrong:

“Killjoy Neon, they know the portal best if anything goes wrong during the mission, they'll solve it”

All KAY/O voice lines leaked indicate that all he needs to open the portal is the Radianite.

The portal will lead to a new location which KAY/O hopes may have a similar layout. Killjoy and Neon are the agents who know the portal best and can take care of it if any mishap happens.

The next voice line is spoken by Cypher, where he, too, hints towards a new location in Valorant that can be used to relocate their defenses. The good news is rare, but Killjoy’s invention worked like a charm without issues.

Talking about her invention, it sounds like something quite similar to a device that can open a portal to another dimension:

“See you in a few hours commander, I return with good news, a rarity these days but no less welcome. My mission to alpha lisbon was a success by two measures, first Kiljoy's invention worked without incident, the dimensional radiometer can calculate the alpha omega mesh with a two percent margin of error, extraordinary or so I am told. Killjoy ran off shouting before I was given a better explanation.”

Cypher then goes on to say that they can relocate their defenses to a more vulnerable site, namely s43:

“We can relocate our defenses to more vulnerable sites. I would suggest s43 but that is a contentious point at best, I look forward to my next assignment until then”

All of these voice lines point towards one thing, and that is a new map in the upcoming days. However, this must be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no official statement from Riot Games on a new map yet.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar