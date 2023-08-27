Valorant's Imperium skin collection: Release date and time for Mumbai (India) server

Valorant players eagerly await the release of a brand-new skinline in the game, and Riot Game's latest addition, the Imperium skin collection, is here to satiate that hunger. With the newest Imperium Collection confirmed to be released at the start of Episode 7 Act 2, players worldwide are watching the clock tick, awaiting its release.

The Imperium skin collection will make its way into the live build of Valorant with the release of its episode on August 29, 2023. However, players in India will receive it only a few hours later, on August 30. Featuring an oriental aesthetic, the Imperium bundle is set forth to bring a magnificent display of artwork inspired by Chinese mythology. To know more about the bundle and its release, read below.

When will the Imperium bundle arrive for Indian players in Valorant's Mumbai server?

Valorant's Indian servers will bring forward the new Act's content soon after the scheduled server maintenance, which starts on the dawn of August 30, 2023, at 2:30 am IST. Players in India can welcome the new update 2-4 hours later, potentially around 4:30 am to 6:30 am IST.

With its release, the game will feature the newest Imperium skinline in the in-game store. Players can purchase this bundle for 8700 VP, with each individual skin costing 2175 VP. Veterans of Valorant will recognize the Imperium collection as part of a cosmetic collection during closed beta in 2020. Decommissioned after the game's official release, the bundle has been redesigned to flourish and showcase the excellence and beauty of the Oriental culture in-game after three long years.

Imperium collection featuring Sheriff and Operator skins (Image via Riot Games)

The Imperium bundle will feature skins for the following weapons:

Vandal

Judge

Operator

Sheriff

Blades of Imperium (dual-handed melee)

With it, it will also bring an associated gun buddy, spray, and a player card. One of the most unique features of the upcoming collection is its Finisher. Unlocked by upgrading to the fourth level of the weapon skins, the Imperium skin collection brings forth one of the most extensive finishers created in-game. The Finisher features a magnificent dragon soaring into the sky, which is customizable with upgradable color swatches available with the weapons.

Imperium collection customizable Finishers (Image via Riot Games)

The customizable dragon is available only in three additional color variants along with the base variant, namely, Ruby (Red), Pearl (White), and Obsidian (Black). The visuals for both the weapon's cosmetic finish and the Finisher animation will change after finalizing a color choice.

Riot Games has put tremendous effort into developing this entire collection, and the weapon finis paired with such an impressive Finisher animation is definitely enough proof.

We expect there to be a temporary server downtime before the release of the new Act. Upon its release, players will be able to get their hands on this magnificent bundle at the crack of dawn. With the recent fix to UPI payments, transactions in-game will surely be seamless.

For more news around the Valorant sphere, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.