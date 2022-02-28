×
Valorant's Widejoy set to make a comeback with Act 2 Battlepass

The Widejoy returns (Image via Sportskeeda)
Angshuman Dutta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Feb 28, 2022 05:15 AM IST
Feature

Details regarding the upcoming Battlepass for Act 2 in Valorant were reported a couple of days ago, and the community was delighted to see the beloved Widejoy returning, with a little caveat.

How Widejoy made her comeback in VALORANT's next battlepass 😭Now it's killjoy looking at people saying #Savewidejoy. #VALORANT https://t.co/P3OqO8yeLr

Widejoy was borne out of a loading screen bug that became apparent during the reintroduction of wide player cards in patch 3.12. It quickly turned into a funny meme for the community to enjoy amongst the usual seriousness and frustration associated with the game. But Riot had to remove it.

The Valorant community is elated to find Widejoy returning with Act 2

Players can finally rejoice, as Widejoy will be returning for them to enjoy as a player card in the upcoming Battlepass for Act 2. The item will not be available as a bugged wide banner, but rather the card will show Killjoy looking at a tab with the banner and #SaveWidejoy showing.

The hashtag was part of a wide community mobilization when players learnt their beloved Widejoy card in Valorant was being removed, as Riot decided to rectify the bug. In a Reddit AMA, the game's developers mentioned noticing the issue of Widejoy and stated that the item would be fixed.

Players followed it with hilarious memes and accounts of why the developers did not need to remove the feature. #KeepWideJoy trended as players kept sharing their stories, often exaggerated, to make their case about why the wide banner should be kept in Valorant.

Hi there! The "bug" that incepted our beloved Widejoy does in fact need to be fixed. But we are already at work on ways to bring her back into the game. We love her, and we love that you love her. ❤️

Anna Donlon, the Dev Team Lead on Valorant, mentioned that although the bug needed to be fixed, they were "already at work on ways to bring her back into the game." It looks like Riot has kept their promise.

The upcoming Battlepass will feature three skin lines called Striker Collection, Lycans Bane Collection, Divine Swine Collection, comprising of a number of weapons. The Striker line also brings a Glitchpop-esque melee knife for players to get.

Episode 4 Act 2 Battlepass - Playercards | #VALORANT https://t.co/DS2jJfiJci
Like previous iterations, the Battlepass will include 50 tiers to be completed and 5 bonus tiers after that. There are also player cards, one of which is the Widejoy, gun buddies and sprays for players to unlock as they finish missions and complete tiers.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod
