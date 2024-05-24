Valorant Shorty tier list: All skins ranked from best to worst

The Valorant Shorty gun is an extremely popular sidearm. Often used by players who utilize the Operator, it is the only handgun that functions as a shotgun. The sawed-off design of the weapon is aesthetically pleasing and packs a lot of power at close range. This makes the Shorty ideal for tight-knit situations or for snipers getting rushed before they can reload their primary weapon.

The handgun offers many benefits in the game and is available in a variety of interesting skins. As such here's a tier list ranking all Valorant Shorty skins.

Valorant Shorty tier list: From best to worst

S tier

Sentinels of Light skin (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant's Shorty is a compact powerhouse and has multiple skins dedicated to it. Some of these skins have exciting special effects, kill banners, and finishers which make them a must-buy. However, since this is the highest tier, some of these skins may also carry a hefty price tag.

Araxys

Oni

Prelude to Chaos

Primordium

Sentinels of Light

Wayfinder

A tier

Snakebite skin (Image via Riot Games)

The A tier is dedicated to Valorant Shorty skins that are appealing in terms of their visuals. They may not have many special effects but are still good contenders in the shop. Some of these skins are also awarded after finishing an agent contract since it is a handgun.

Snakebite

Cloudweaver

Aerosol

Neptune

Gaia's Vengeance

B tier

Velocity skin (Image via Riot Games)

The B tier falls short of the above two based on overall design aesthetic, a lack of special effects, and in terms of popularity. While these skins are still visually appealing, they may not be sought out as much as the other Valorant Shorty skins.

Prism II

Doodle Buds

Tigris

Guardrail

Ruin

Velocity

Transition

Tilde

Karabasan

Sidekick

Wunderkind

C tier

Wasteland skin (Image via Riot Games)

The C tier in the list belongs to Valorant Shorty skins that do not have much to offer in terms of variants. This combined with their overall design aesthetic not being popular puts them behind the others.

Wasteland

Genesis

Hivemind

Hue Shift

Monarch

D tier

Chromedek Skin (Image via Riot Games)

Finally, the last tier in the Valorant Shorty skin list has inclusions that just did not catch on. The Shorty does not get picked as much as primary weapons such as Vandals and Phantoms.

Meanwhile, since the Classic is a default weapon, it often trumps the Shorty. This leads to many skins being overlooked because of better ones. These are in the D tier.

Chromedek

Aquatica

Rune Stone

Is the Shorty an optimal sidearm over other pistols?

The Shorty is the only shotgun among the sidearms in Valorant. This makes it unique for those who use it in multiple ways to win gunfights. As mentioned before, it is perhaps most used by players holding an Operator as their primary weapon.

This is because the Valorant Shorty gun is capable of emptying the enemy's HP in the range of 0-7 meters. This makes it an effective close-range weapon but its use is limited by its small capacity.

The gun can only have two rounds in it at one time. This means you'll have to reload afterward. This may not serve players with the most efficiency during pistol rounds.

A situationally powerful weapon

Naturally, it is completely ineffective in long-range battles since the weapon is designed to tear enemies down in close combat. Guns like the Classic or the Ghost in Valorant are much more popular for the pistol round.

However, this is yet again, situational. Players on the defensive side can certainly hold a very close choke with the Shorty and have a Classic ready for themselves as a backup.

This is a popular strategy that works well with the Shorty during pistol rounds. Since the sawed-off Shotgun costs only 300 credits, it leaves space for players to purchase utility and even light shields.

Possible strategies

To fix the issue with long-range fights, buying a Classic and keeping it on the side while holding a close choke is a good strategy. The gun profits off of having a good element of surprise ready.

Like the Judge or Bucky, this weapon also does not have much in terms of wall-piercing rounds. So wall-banging thick surfaces is not reliable nor the right strategy. However, with its low price, the gun can be used for saving rounds and if the timing is correct, cause a lot of damage.

For instance, holding Backsite B with a Valorant Shorty gun can certainly surprise the opponent in many ways. With two rounds, even two of your enemies can be taken down before being ultimately traded. In this way, the inexpensive weapon can prove very expensive for the opponents if used wisely.