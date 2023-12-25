5 best Classic skins for Valorant in 2023

Classic is one of five sidearms that Valorant has in its armory. This is a semi-automatic pistol that has two different firing modes. The first is just a normal single-bullet mode wherein the gun will only shoot one bullet at a time, while the second sees the gun fire multiple bullets at a time, making it almost like a mini shotgun.

The Classic is the only weapon besides the knife that costs no in-game credits to purchase. It can be a deadly weapon in the hands of players who have high headshot percentages and is insanely accurate. Ever since the game's release, there have been many great Classic skins for players to use.

Below is the list of the best Classic skins in Valorant in 2023.

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The best Classic skins in Valorant in 2023

1) Glitchpop Classic

Glitchpop is an Exclusive edition collection that is available in two different versions. The Classic comes from the 2.0 version, which was released in February 2021, and also features skins for the Vandal, Phantom, Operator, and Melee. All of these are available in four different variants: Default, blue, red, and gold, where each gun costs 2175 VP (Valorant Points).

The Glitchpop is easily one of the coolest skins in the game. Its holographic stickers, neon lights, and bombastic sound effects make it very appealing and satisfying. The kill finisher is also quite amazing as the final enemy will go through an explosion of lights with a "UNICO" Hologram high up in the sky.

2) Black Market Classic

Black Market is a Premium edition collection that was released in April 2023 and features skins for the Classic, Vandal, Bulldog, Marshal, and Melee. The guns in this skinline cost 1775 VP and are not available in any other variants. However, they do come with an upgrade feature.

Similar to the Infantry skinline, Black Market is based on weapons used in the world today. However, unlike Infantry, Black Market focuses more on modern weapons and hence has a much cleaner look.

The one unique part about the Black Market is how the weapon's color and look changes depending on which side the player is on. However, it does not come with any effects or kill finishers.

3) Forsaken Classic

Forsaken is a Premium edition collection released in April 2021 and has skins for the Operator, Vandal, Spectre, and Melee. This skinline is only available in two variants: Default and Gold. Each gun has a price tag of 1775 VP in this bundle.

The Forsaken bundle is one of the beloved skinlines in the game. The weapon's exteriors have a medieval fantasy aesthetic, whereas its sound and visual effects are flashy but never feel distracting. The unique part of the collection is how it offers two different kill finishers with two variants. The first one sees the final enemy will grow dark green wings and be turned into dust by multiple crows.

The second finisher is the exact one from the Sovereign skinline wherein the final enemy gets stabbed by a giant sword and turns into golden dust. This makes Forsaken, an unofficial Sovereign 2.0 collection in Valorant.

4) Prime Classic

Prime is a Premium edition collection that is available in two different versions. The Classic comes from the original version that was released in June 2020, which also features skins for the Guardian, Spectre, Vandal, and Melee. Every gun here costs 1775 VP and comes in four different variants: Default, Orange, Blue, and Yellow.

The Prime collection is one of the earliest bundles in Valorant. The weapons here have minimal designs and some very cool sound effects. It also has an elaborate reload animation wherein the character model ejects the fuel source out of the fun and reinserts it properly. To this day, many pros and casual players continue to play with the Prime skins, and hence, it is still considered one of the best bundles in Valorant.

5) RGX 11z Pro Classic

RGX 11z Pro is an Exclusive edition collection that is available in two versions. The Classic comes from the 2.0 version that was released in April 2022, which also features skins for the Phantom, Spectre, Operator, and Melee. These are available in four variants: Default, Red, Blue, and Yellow, with a price tag of 2175 VP.

The RGX collection goes for a very techy aesthetic as it is filled with RGB lights and elaborate moving components within the weapon. All the sound effects are crisp and have a minimal and clean look.

This collection offers a unique feature wherein it has a kills tracker on the back of the weapon which shows the amount of frags the player has gotten in that particular match of Valorant. Due to all these features, it is also considered one of the best skin collections in the game.