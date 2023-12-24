5 best Phantom skins for Valorant in 2023

Phantom is one of the two Assault Rifles that Valorant provides to its players. This is an automatic weapon with a suppressor that shoots non-traceable bullets. It is priced at 2900 in-game credits in the armory, which is exactly the same as its counterpart, Vandal.

While Vandal reigns supreme mostly due to its guaranteed headshot kill, the Phantom is best for spamming through smokes or to get multikills with a spray transfer. Over the course of the past couple of years, the latter has received many great skins.

Below is a list of the best Phantom skins in Valorant for 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The best Phantom skins in Valorant in 2023

1) Neo Frontier Phantom

Neo Frontier is an Exclusive edition collection that was released in June 2023 and featured skins for the Marshal, Phantom, Sheriff, Odin, and Melee.

The Phantom here costs 2175 VP (Valorant Points) and comes with four different variants: Default, gold, silver, and copper.

The Neo Frontier collection is heavily inspired by western cowboy films. Hence, the developer heavily emphasized the gun's animations to make the player feel like they're in a Mexican standoff. While pulling out the weapon, the character model will stylishly spin it in their dominant hand. The character will remove the magazine, spin it, and equip it back in the gun for the Phantom.

2) Magepunk Phantom

Magepunk is a Premium tier collection that has been released in three different versions in Valorant. The Phantom comes from the 3.0 version that was released in May 2023 and features skins for the Vandal and Melee. These come in four variants: Default, green, black/red, and yellow, with a price tag of 1775 for each gun.

The Magepunk is among the favorite skins for Valorant players and follows the steampunk aesthetic. The weapons here shoot out bullets generated through electricity created within it. Players can also notice the exterior of the gun covered in electricity during its inspect animation.

3) Gaia's Vengeance Phantom

Gaia's Vengeance is a Premium tier collection with two different Valorant versions. The Phantom is from the 2.0 version that was released in October 2023 and also features skins for the Shorty, Ares, Bucky, and Melee. Like the first version, the 2.0 also comes in four variants: Default, Blue, Green, and Orange, where each gun costs 1775 VP.

The Gaia's Vengeance bundle has slowly gained its reputation as one of the better skins in Valorant. The suppressed but loud bell sound effects make it one of the most satisfying and non-distracting skins to use. The gun's wooden tree-like exterior makes it look fascinating and brings up some curiosity about its origin.

4) Sentinels of Light Phantom

Sentinels of Light is an Exclusive edition collection that has two different versions in Valorant. The Phantom comes from the 2.0 version, which was released in November 2023, and also features skins for the Odin, Spectre, Shorty, and Melee. These are available in four different variants: Default, pink, red/green, and blue/purple, where each gun costs 2175 VP.

The Sentinels of Light is among the few collaboration cosmetics that Valorant has done with Riot's other popular multiplayer game, League of Legends. The weapons have large magic crystals as their muzzle that spin during equipping or reloading.

The suppressed weapon's sound effects are elevated even further in the Sentinels of Light as they're sharper but make the guns feel much more satisfying.

5) Radiant Entertainment System Phantom

Radiant Entertainment System is an Ultra edition collection that was released in April 2023 and features skins for the Operator, Ghost, Phantom, Bulldog, and Melee. The RES Phantom is priced at 2975 VP and comes with three variants: Bazooka Badger, Dance Fever, and K.nock O.ut!!.

The Radiant Entertainment System is a product of passion and love for the older retro arcade video games. Each variant displays a different genre of these games and also has features with animations that are unique to itself. For example, Dance Fever is based on Rhythm games, and has arrows on its back and the exterior of the body. The kill finishers also follow the same pattern and give three different ones for each variant.